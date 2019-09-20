For 35 Years, Hamishe Bahrami of Cafe Natasha Has Been Feeding St. Louisans

click to enlarge Liz Miller

Hamishe (pictured left) and Natasha Bahrami.

(3200 South Grand Boulevard; 314-771-3411) on a recent sunny Tuesday morning, Hamishe Bahrami sips a mug of tea while sharing three decades of memories. We're here today to discuss the 35th anniversary of her lauded Persian restaurant, Cafe Natasha, alongside her daughter, Natasha.





click to enlarge Courtesy Bahrami family

Behshid, Natasha and Hamishe Bahrami outside of The Little Kitchen.

click to enlarge Courtesy Bahrami family

Behshid, Natasha and Hamishe Bahrami.

click to enlarge Natasha (pictured left) and Hamishe Bahrami.

click to enlarge Jennifer Silverberg

Beef and chicken shish kebab served with dill-herb rice.

