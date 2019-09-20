Oktoberfest in St. Louis: RFT’s Drunken Guide

click to enlarge
Raise a glass to Oktoberfest!
Although some American breweries won’t observe Oktoberfest until next month, true revelers know that those celebrations begin tomorrow across the pond. Yep, in Munich, Germany, Oktoberfest will be observed from Saturday, September 21 through Sunday, October 6. With plenty of German heritage and no shortage of craft breweries in St. Louis, there are enough Oktoberfest events happening locally in the next two weeks to ensure you needn't sober up until early October.
Events are listed in chronological order beginning Friday, September 20. Did we miss a local Oktoberfest event or festival? Tell us about it in the comments and we will update this post accordingly.
Anheuser-Busch Oktoberfest: September 20 to 22
Where: The Anheuser-Busch Biergarten (1127 Pestalozzi Street, 314-577-2626)
When:
Friday, September 20 from 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, September 21 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, September 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost:
The Friday pairing dinner is $60 per person; free admission to the Saturday and Sunday events
What to Expect:
On Friday, September 20, Anheuser-Busch kicks off its Oktoberfest celebration with a reservation-only beer pairing dinner developed by Biergarten head chef Daniel Taveggia. Sip four Oktoberfest beers from a commemorative one-liter fifth-anniversary Oktoberfest stein over dinner while enjoying live music from the Waterloo German Band. Then, on Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22, revelers will enjoy live music from a variety of German-themed bands, games, German-inspired food and a wide variety of Oktoberfest beers. The Budweiser clydesdales will make special appearances each day from 3 to 4 p.m.
Belleville Oktoberfest: September 20 and September 21
Where:
Downtown Public Square (Main and Illinois streets, Belleville)
When:
Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Cost:
Free to attend; cash encouraged for food-and-drink vendors
What to Expect:
For the 39th year in a row, Belleville, Illinois is hosting its annual Oktoberfest celebration. Attendees can expect German-style eats, plenty of Oktoberfest beers, three stages featuring live music and entertainment and a children's area with rides and treats. The Saturday festivities will also include a wiener dog race and costume contest, plus a cornhole tournament and classic car show.
Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. Oktoberfest: September 27 to 29
Where: Urban Chestnut Brewing Co.'s Midtown Brewery and Biergarten (3229 Washington Avenue, 314-222-0143) and The Big Top at Circus Flora in Grand Center (3401 Washington Boulevard, 314-827-3830)
When:
Friday, September 27 from noon to midnight;
Saturday, September 28 from 11 a.m. to midnight
; and Sunday, September 29 from noon to 7 p.m.
Cost:
Free to attend; cash encouraged for food-and-drink vendors
What to Expect:
At Urban Chestnut Brewing Co.'s ninth-annual Oktoberfest celebration, guests will experience live rock, blues, polka and oompah-thumping music on two stages, plus live entertainment from members of Circus Flora. Souvenir one-liter glass steins will be available for $12 and one-liter fills will be sold for $12, with plenty of beers on offer including O-Katz Oktoberfest lager, Zwickel Bavarian lager and Schnickelfritz Bavarian
weissbier; sixteen-ounce pours will be available for $7 as well. Soak up all that beer with eats including pretzels, brats, pulled pork and caramel apples.
Saint Charles Oktoberfest: September 27 to 29
Where:
Lewis and Clark Boathouse Parking Lot (off of 1050 South Riverside Drive, between the Missouri River and the Historic Downtown District; St. Charles)
When:
Friday, September 27 from 4 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, September 28 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, September 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost:
Free to attend; cash encouraged for food-and-drink vendors
What to Expect:
Hosted during the last weekend of September annually, Saint Charles Oktoberfest is a family-friendly festival with five entertainment tents serving 30-plus beer brands, German-inspired food and vendors, a children's area (with pumpkin painting, face painting, puppeteers, magicians and clowns), car show and special events throughout the weekend. Other happenings include a Wiener Dog Derby and The Glockenspiel, live cuckoo clock performers from Milwaukee.
Oktoberfest in Hermann, Missouri: October 5 to 27
Where:
Hermann, Missouri
When:
Every weekend in October beginning Saturday, October 5 and ending Sunday, October 27
Cost:
Varys from event to event throughout the month
What to Expect:
Every weekend in October, Hermann, Missouri hosts its annual German-inspired Oktoberfest, hosting thousands of visitors at wineries, restaurants and businesses across town.
Good News Brewing Oktoberfest: October 5 and 6
Where:
Good News Brewing (2886 South MO 94 Defiance, Missouri; 314-608-2903)
When:
Saturday, October 5 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, October 6 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost:
Free admission; food and drink available for purchase.
What to Expect:
During the first weekend of October, Good News Brewing Co. in Defiance, Missouri is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration. Guests will enjoy a Marzen and will have Oktoberfest steins, sausages and sauerkraut, wood-fired pizza, pretzels, German-style chocolate cupcakes and live music both days.
Soulard Oktoberfest: October 11 and October 12
Where:
Soulard Farmers Market Park (730 Carroll Street)
When:
Friday, October 11 from 4 to 11 p.m. and Saturday, October 12 from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Cost:
Free admission to the public festival; cash encouraged for food-and-drink vendors. Admission to the Bier Hall Tent is $20 per person.
What to Expect:
Free and open to the public, Soulard's annual Oktoberfest celebration combines live music, German-inspired food, a wine garden and multiple beer stands where $10 steins of beer can be purchased. For $20, revelers can gain admission to the Bier Hall Tent in the upper park portion of the festival, which including a commemorative stein, premium restrooms, live entertainment and even more beer and food options for purchase.
