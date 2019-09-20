Oktoberfest in St. Louis: RFT’s Drunken Guide

click to enlarge Jon Gitchoff

Raise a glass to Oktoberfest!

click to enlarge Courtesy Anheuser-Busch

live music from a variety of German-themed bands, games, German-inspired food and a wide variety of Oktoberfest beers. The Budweiser clydesdales will make special appearances each day from 3 to 4 p.m.

click to enlarge Courtesy Belleville Oktoberfest

click to enlarge Courtesy Urban Chestnut Brewing Co.

Urban Chestnut Brewing Co.'s Midtown Brewery and Biergarten (

) and The Big Top at

Circus Flora in Grand Center (

)





11 a.m. to midnight

Souvenir one-liter glass steins will be available for $12 and one-liter fills will be sold for $12, with plenty of beers on offer including

O-Katz Oktoberfest lager, Zwickel Bavarian lager and Schnickelfritz Bavarian

Friday, September 20 from 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, September 21 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, September 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.The Friday pairing dinner is $60 per person; free admission to the Saturday and Sunday eventsOn Friday, September 20, Anheuser-Busch kicks off its Oktoberfest celebration with a reservation-onlyDowntown Public SquareFriday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.Free to attend; cash encouraged for food-and-drink vendorsFor the 39th year in a row, Belleville, Illinois is hosting its annual Oktoberfest celebration. Attendees can expect German-style eats, plenty of Oktoberfest beers, three stages featuring live music and entertainment and a children's area with rides and treats. The Saturday festivities will also include a wiener dog race and costume contest, plus a cornhole tournament and classic car show.Friday, September 27 fromSaturday, September 28 from; and Sunday, September 29 fromFree to attend; cash encouraged for food-and-drink vendorsAt Urban Chestnut Brewing Co.'s ninth-annual Oktoberfest celebration, guests will experience live rock, blues, polka and oompah-thumping music on two stages, plus live entertainment from members of Circus Flora.

weissbier; sixteen-ounce pours will be available for $7 as well. Soak up all that beer with eats including pretzels, brats, pulled pork and caramel apples.





click to enlarge Courtesy St. Charles Oktoberfest

October 5 to 27

click to enlarge Courtesy Missouri Division of Tourism

click to enlarge Tom Hellauer

click to enlarge Jon Gitchoff

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Lewis and Clark Boathouse Parking LotFriday, September 27 from 4 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, September 28 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, September 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Free to attend; cash encouraged for food-and-drink vendorsHosted during the last weekend of September annually, Saint Charles Oktoberfest is a family-friendly festival with five entertainment tents serving 30-plus beer brands, German-inspired food and vendors, a children's area (with pumpkin painting, face painting, puppeteers, magicians and clowns), car show and special events throughout the weekend. Other happenings include a Wiener Dog Derby and The Glockenspiel, live cuckoo clock performers from Milwaukee.Hermann, MissouriEvery weekend in October beginning Saturday, October 5 and ending Sunday, October 27Varys from event to event throughout the monthEvery weekend in October, Hermann, Missouri hosts its annual German-inspired Oktoberfest, hosting thousands of visitors at wineries, restaurants and businesses across town.Good News BrewingSaturday, October 5 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, October 6 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.Free admission; food and drink available for purchase.During the first weekend of October,Soulard Farmers Market ParkFriday, October 11 from 4 to 11 p.m. and Saturday, October 12 from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.Free admission to the public festival; cash encouraged for food-and-drink vendors. Admission to the Bier Hall Tent is $20 per person.Free and open to the public, Soulard's annual Oktoberfest celebration combines live music, German-inspired food, a wine garden and multiple beer stands where $10 steins of beer can be purchased. For $20, revelers can gain admission to the Bier Hall Tent in the upper park portion of the festival, which including a commemorative stein, premium restrooms, live entertainment and even more beer and food options for purchase.