West End Bistro Realizes a Decade-Long Dream for Kevin and Marion Green

Sea scallops with risotto, crab meat, spinach, artichokes and brown butter sauce
When West End Bistro (5513 Pershing Avenue, 314-354-8436)
opened in the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood this spring, it realized a decade-long dream for Kevin and Marion Green.
Located in the space formerly occupied by Atlas Restaurant and Pig & Pickle, West End Bistro features flatware and plates that the husband-and-wife team have collected for many years in the hopes of someday opening their own restaurant. With help from business partner Gina McCurry, the Greens were finally able to pursue that passion with the soft opening of West End Bistro on May 1.
Marion and Kevin Green, owners of West End Bistro.
Charlie Gitto's on the Hill The couple first met 11 years ago while working together at the Saint Louis Club, where, in total, Marion worked as a server and manager for 28 years. Kevin's resume includes stints in the kitchen at Charlie Gitto's on the Hill and Kreis' Restaurant in St. Louis and the now-closed Vong's Thai Kitchen in Chicago. At West End Bistro, menu highlights include seafood, steaks, sandwiches and more. "The menu is classical with tradition that is appealing to all," Marion says.
Best-selling menu items include the grilled salmon and shrimp with spinach, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, black olive gnocchi and herb olive oil and the
Twin Pork Ribeyes served with mashed sweet potatoes, seasonal vegetables and a caramelized apple demi-glace. Another must-try is the shrimp and grits
with blackened shrimp, white cheddar grits, bayou gravy and seasonal vegetables.
The lamb gyro filled with red onion, lettuce, tomato, green bell peppers and tzatziki sauce.
Behind the bar, West End Bistro serves a selection of wine, beer and cocktails, having received its liquor license at the end of July. Cocktail specials rotate, including drinks like the recent Everyday Bistro with a blend of punches and either rum, vodka or gin.
The dining room seats 65 and the front-facing outdoor patio seats twelve. The welcoming dining room is lit with romantic lighting and elegant decor, and small touches give the restaurant big personality, such as the jazz music that plays during service.
West End Bistro is open Wednesday through Monday from 11 a.m to 10 p.m.
Gooey butter cake is one of several desserts on offer.
The Everyday Bistro cocktail with a punch blend and either rum, vodka or gin.
The bar area at West End Bistro.
The dining room at West End Bistro.
Another view of the dining room at West End Bistro.
Sign up
An exterior shot of West End Bistro.
for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox. Follow us on Facebook
, Twitter
and Instagram
.