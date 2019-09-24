Use Your Beer-Drinking Powers for Good with Revamped Urban Underdog

click to enlarge Courtesy Urban Chestnut Brewing Co.

Proceeds for the American lager benefit local pet shelters.

Do you love animals, and also love beer? This September, you can crack a local brew for a cause— Urban Chestnut Brewing Company and Purina have teamed up for a third consecutive year to raise funds for shelter pets in need. For every 8-pack of Urban Underdog American Lager sold, Purina will donate $5 to the PetFinder Foundation, an online database that helps adoptable animals find new homes.

“You don’t need to wear a cape or be able to fly to be a superhero for shelter pets,” said Kim Beardslee of Purina Community Affairs in a release. “St. Louis is fortunate to have so many amazing shelter and rescue organizations advocating for adoptable pets, and Purina is happy to do our part alongside our friends at Urban Chestnut to support their important missions and help these awesome animals find homes.”

Since 2017, the “Raise a Pint for Pets” campaign has consecutively raised over $150,000 for local shelter pets in need. This year, UCBC and Purina aim to distribute $50,000 across 24 St. Louis metropolitan area shelters.

David Wolfe, co-owner and co-founder of Urban Chestnut Brewing company, is especially passionate about the partnership. In a release, Wolfe stated, “As an animal lover and pet parent of two rescue dogs, I know how much this partnership means to me and our team. Purina does so much for the people and pets in our shared hometown of St. Louis, and we’re thrilled to continue this partnership. The bond between people and pets is like nothing else, and we hope this program helps create more connections in our community.”

Want to imbibe in some local beers and help out some furry friends while doing it? Keep an eye out at your local supermarket for Urban Underdog and his feline sidekick, Undercat, printed on specially marked eight-packs of Urban Underdog American Lager. These special edition packs are available at grocery stores and beer retailers in St. Louis City, St. Louis and St. Charles counties, and the Metro East area.





For more information about the “Raise a Pint for Pets” campaign, visit urbanchesnut.com. Considering adopting a shelter pet? Head over to petfinder.com to start your search.