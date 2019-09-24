Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Use Your Beer-Drinking Powers for Good with Revamped Urban Underdog

Posted By on Tue, Sep 24, 2019 at 8:56 AM

click to enlarge Proceeds for the American lager benefit local pet shelters. - COURTESY URBAN CHESTNUT BREWING CO.
  • Courtesy Urban Chestnut Brewing Co.
  • Proceeds for the American lager benefit local pet shelters.

Do you love animals, and also love beer? This September, you can crack a local brew for a cause— Urban Chestnut Brewing Company and Purina have teamed up for a third consecutive year to raise funds for shelter pets in need. For every 8-pack of Urban Underdog American Lager sold, Purina will donate $5 to the PetFinder Foundation, an online database that helps adoptable animals find new homes. 


“You don’t need to wear a cape or be able to fly to be a superhero for shelter pets,” said Kim Beardslee of Purina Community Affairs in a release. “St. Louis is fortunate to have so many amazing shelter and rescue organizations advocating for adoptable pets, and Purina is happy to do our part alongside our friends at Urban Chestnut to support their important missions and help these awesome animals find homes.”



Since 2017, the “Raise a Pint for Pets” campaign has consecutively raised over $150,000 for local shelter pets in need. This year, UCBC and Purina aim to distribute $50,000 across 24 St. Louis metropolitan area shelters. 


David Wolfe, co-owner and co-founder of Urban Chestnut Brewing company, is especially passionate about the partnership. In a release, Wolfe stated, “As an animal lover and pet parent of two rescue dogs, I know how much this partnership means to me and our team. Purina does so much for the people and pets in our shared hometown of St. Louis, and we’re thrilled to continue this partnership. The bond between people and pets is like nothing else, and we hope this program helps create more connections in our community.” 


Want to imbibe in some local beers and help out some furry friends while doing it? Keep an eye out at your local supermarket for Urban Underdog and his feline sidekick, Undercat, printed on specially marked eight-packs of Urban Underdog American Lager. These special edition packs are available at grocery stores and beer retailers in St. Louis City, St. Louis and St. Charles counties, and the Metro East area.

For more information about the “Raise a Pint for Pets” campaign, visit urbanchesnut.com. Considering adopting a shelter pet? Head over to petfinder.com to start your search. 



  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. West End Bistro Realizes a Decade-Long Dream for Kevin and Marion Green Read More

  2. For 35 Years, Hamishe Bahrami of Cafe Natasha Has Been Feeding St. Louisans Read More

  3. Oktoberfest in St. Louis: RFT’s Drunken Guide Read More

  4. Sneak Peek: Grace Chicken + Fish to Debut Late-Night Service October 4 Read More

  5. Heck Yes! You Can Now Buy Gioia's Hot Salami on a Dogtown Frozen Pizza Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation