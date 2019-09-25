Lion's Choice Roast Beef is Getting the Italian Pizza Treatment at Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria

click to enlarge
Lion's Choice, the St. Louis-made restaurant chain beloved to kings and paupers alike
, announced a new partnership today that will see its famous medium-rare roast beef come to one of the region's best Italian restaurants — on a pizza.
Starting October 1 and running until October 3, customers at Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria
locations in Rock Hill (9568 Manchester Road; 314-942-6555)
and Clayton (14171 Clayton Road; 636-220-3238)
will have the chance to order a "Lion's Choice King Beef Pizza," an offering that, we should note, while featuring the fast food chain's trademark roast beef, does so at the not-fast-food price of $17 per pie.
But for the premium price, one receives a pizza stacked with ingredients, which, according to a press release, features "shaved roast beef, roasted garlic, Stracchino cheese, caramelized Cipollini onions and fresh arugula." Of course, the dish would be complete without Lion’s Choice horseradish sauce on top.
In a statement included in the press release, Katie's Pizza chef and co-owner Katie Collier said that the King Beef pizza is the result of her own experimentation, which eventually led her to translate the classic sandwich ingredients into dish that looks positively fancy. (Lion's Choice, for all we love it
, is rarely that.)
"It was such a fun exercise to play around in the kitchen and find a dish that showcases both of our [foods]," Collier said in the release. "I ran the test pizza by my team, and everyone loved it."
This isn't the first time Lion's Choice has tapped local talent to perform creative twists on its meaty staples. Last year
, it partnered with James Beard award-winning chef Gerard Craft on a line of brisket sandwiches. However, in the case of Katie's Pizza, the framework of the partisanship is solidly based in the most important ingredient in play: the same slow-roasted beef that's animated the hunger-lust of millions of St. Louisans for decades.
And while normally that roast beef glory comes in a foil-wrapped sandwich, next week (while supplies last) you can get it on an Italian pizza.
