Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 26, 2019

Sample Local Food and Drink Saturday at Harvest Fest in Tower Grove Park

Posted By on Thu, Sep 26, 2019 at 6:07 AM

click to enlarge Fall Fest will bring together 125 vendors from across Missouri and Illinois. - COURTESY TOWER GROVE FARMERS' MARKET
  • Courtesy Tower Grove Farmers' Market
  • Fall Fest will bring together 125 vendors from across Missouri and Illinois.

Despite current persisting high temperatures in St. Louis, fall is rapidly approaching — and what better way to celebrate than at the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market’s Harvest Festival?

Held annually in Tower Grove Park (4257 Northeast Drive), the festival will be returning for its fourteenth year of fall festivities on Saturday, September 28, according to a release. All ages are welcome, and we recommend coming hungry, as 125 Missouri and Illinois vendors will be serving a variety of food-and-drink items and selling handmade goods, fresh flowers, local produce and more.

This year, Harvest Festival is offering a unique Basque food-and-drink experience: Local catering company The Croquetterie will be providing a variety of pintxos (bite-sized snacks made with meat, cheese and seafood) and chef and restauranteur Ben Poremba will be on-site sharing specialty foods from his new market, AO&Co.



The event wouldn’t be complete without a variety of seasonal beverages on tap, and this year, the festival has plenty to offer. Sample the second-annual Tower Grove Farmers’ Market and 4 Hands Brewing Company peach beer collaboration, which was made with fresh peaches from Friedel Family Farms in Batchtown, Illinois, this year, plus a variety of local beers and ciders. STL Barkeep and certified sommelier Jen Epley will also be providing a selection of wines and beers handpicked for the event.

In addition to local treats, the Harvest Festival offers live music and dancing.

“We are delighted that the Harvest Festival is a must-attend fall event for so many St. Louisans,” said Tower Grove Farmers’ Market co-founder Patrick Horine in a release. “We love being able to provide some unexpected offerings along with our established market booths.”

The Harvest Festival is Tower Grove Market’s last event of the season, so be sure to stop by and visit your favorite local vendors one last time before, ahem, cold weather arrives (assuming that ever happens).

Harvest Festival is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Tower Grove Park just off Magnolia Avenue near the Pool Pavilion. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Bluewood Brewing Brings Stouts, High-ABV Brews and More to Cherokee Read More

  2. Lion's Choice Roast Beef is Getting the Italian Pizza Treatment at Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria Read More

  3. Esther’s Persian Cafe Dazzles in Bridgeton Strip Mall Read More

  4. Oktoberfest in St. Louis: RFT’s Drunken Guide Read More

  5. Use Your Beer-Drinking Powers for Good with Revamped Urban Underdog Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation