Sample Local Food and Drink Saturday at Harvest Fest in Tower Grove Park

Fall Fest will bring together 125 vendors from across Missouri and Illinois.
Despite current persisting high temperatures in St. Louis, fall is rapidly approaching — and what better way to celebrate than at the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market’s Harvest Festival?
Held annually in Tower Grove Park (4257 Northeast Drive)
, the festival will be returning for its fourteenth year of fall festivities on Saturday, September 28, according to a release. All ages are welcome, and we recommend coming hungry, as 125 Missouri and Illinois vendors will be serving a variety of food-and-drink items and selling handmade goods, fresh flowers, local produce and more.
This year, Harvest Festival is offering a unique Basque food-and-drink experience: Local catering company The Croquetterie will be providing a variety of pintxos (bite-sized snacks made with meat, cheese and seafood) and chef and restauranteur Ben Poremba will be on-site sharing specialty foods from his new market, AO&Co.
The event wouldn’t be complete without a variety of seasonal beverages on tap, and this year, the festival has plenty to offer. Sample the second-annual Tower Grove Farmers’ Market and 4 Hands Brewing Company peach beer collaboration, which was made with fresh peaches from Friedel Family Farms in Batchtown, Illinois, this year, plus a variety of local beers and ciders. STL Barkeep and certified sommelier Jen Epley will also be providing a selection of wines and beers handpicked for the event.
In addition to local treats, the Harvest Festival offers live music and dancing.
“We are delighted that the Harvest Festival is a must-attend fall event for so many St. Louisans,” said Tower Grove Farmers’ Market co-founder Patrick Horine in a release. “We love being able to provide some unexpected offerings along with our established market booths.”
The Harvest Festival is Tower Grove Market’s last event of the season, so be sure to stop by and visit your favorite local vendors one last time before, ahem, cold weather arrives (assuming that ever happens).
Harvest Festival is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Tower Grove Park just off Magnolia Avenue near the Pool Pavilion. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page
.