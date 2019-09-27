Nathaniel Reid Bakery, Balkan Treat Box Collaborate on Limited-Time Specials

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Jasper Paul PR & Marketing
-
Chefs Nathaniel Reid and Loryn Nalic are teaming up for two limited-time specials.
Run, don't walk, St. Louis: Today and tomorrow only, two local chefs are teaming up on two extremely limited food specials.
Today only, you can find a pide croissant sandwich at Nathaniel Reid Bakery (11243 Manchester Road, Kirkwood; 314-858-1019)
made in collaboration with Balkan Treat Box (8103 Big Bend Boulevard, 314-733-5700)
. Then, tomorrow, head to Balkan Treat Box for a baklava croissant made with the Kirkwood bakery.
In a press release, Balkan chef-owner Loryn Nalic and Nathaniel Reid, chef-owner of Nathaniel Reid Bakery, describe the collaboration as a way to highlight signatures from both establishments: pide from Balkan and croissants from the bakery.
“It’s been such a joy to work with Loryn,” Reid said in a press release. “We have very similar mentalities in the kitchen. We both focus on quality and perfected techniques, and we bake all of our breads fresh every day. You can feel the love and care that they put into their food, and we strive to do the same at our bakery.”
Guests can expect the pide croissant at Nathaniel Reid Bakery to feature the familiar flavor of Balkan's Turkish wood-fired bread, including herbs and the creamy kajmak and spicy ajvar spreads. Meanwhile, the baklava croissant combines elements of Reid's almond croissant with Nalic's baklava, including salted mixed nuts and a syrup of orange and rose waters.
“We fill our almond croissants with from-scratch almond cream and top them with toasted almonds, so it made sense to switch up the topping to showcase baklava flavors,” Reid added in the release.
The collaboration comes on the heels of a big September for Nalic: Earlier this month, Balkan Treat Box was named one of the top 50 restaurants in the country by Bon Appétit magazine, and the same week, she announced a new chef collaboration dinner series, Good Magic.
“It is amazing to see the operation of his bakery,” Nalic said in the release. “After spending a short time together in his kitchen, you understand why the bakery has received its accolades. He’s also extremely kind and considerate, and that’s important to both of us — both in how we run our kitchens and interact with our customers.”
Reid will also include a complimentary macaron with each order of the pide croissant sandwich, according to the release.
We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.