In the Central West End, The Hideout Brings Big Personality to Small Events

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy On Point Hospitality
-
An inside look at the bar and seating space at the Hideout.
On Point Hospitality is back at it, once again bringing another trendy, modern spot to the St. Louis restaurant scene. Last week, On Point owners Travis Howard and Tim Wiggins announced the opening of a new intimate event space, the Hideout
, at 210 North Euclid Avenue in the Central West End.
Howard and Wiggins are the hospitality geniuses behind Retreat Gastropub (6 North Sarah Street, 314-261-4497)
and Yellowbelly (4659 Lindell Boulevard, 314-499-1509)
, both located in the Central West End. While the two restaurants serve very different fare — Retreat focuses on pub food and craft cocktails and Yellowbelly serves seafood and tiki-inspired cocktails — both feature modern interior design. The Hideout will provide a similar vibe for guests, but the 1,000-square-foot space is also equipped to accommodate events for up to 50. The decor is funky yet polished, similar to On Point's other restaurants.
“We receive a lot of inquiries for group parties and found that St. Louis had a particular need for an intimate space to accommodate groups under 50," Howard said in a recent release. "We’ve always wanted to host our guests for their special moments like rehearsal dinners, birthday celebrations and bridal or baby showers, and now we have the space to do so. We’re also thrilled to bring some of our collaboration ideas to life. We’ve got themed pop-ups planned, and we’ve also discussed cooking classes with our chefs, bar takeovers from top bartenders around the country and more."
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy On Point Hospitality
The space was designed by architect and builder Nick Adams of Mademan Design and interior furnishings were arranged by Lauren Wiggins, the Hideout's event manager. The new space is comparable to Yellowbelly, with lush, tiki-themed accents and sleek wooden shelving and decor. However, the Hideout takes a more minimalistic approach: white walls and light wood are contrasted with black stools and leather chairs, creating a mix of modern and industrial design. A rope installation on the ceiling acts as an entrance partition to the restaurant, making the space within feel intimate and comfortable.
The Hideout easily transitions from day to night: It's perfect for brunch in the morning and cocktails in the evening. With floor-to-ceiling windows along the entrance on North Euclid Avenue and a full-service bar, the space offers a welcoming setting for lunch and brunch as well as evening cocktail receptions and seated dinners. The customizable seating accommodates up to 45 people for a seated dinner at tables of four and six. For one communal table, the space can accommodate a table of twenty.
For passed appetizer and cocktail receptions, The Hideout can accommodate even more guests. The space will also host private events, including a mixology experience from Yellowbelly and Retreat Gastropub's acclaimed bartenders, along with tailored menus from both kitchens.
If you don't have an upcoming event but still want to get The Hideout experience, the space connects directly to Yellowbelly, and will be open to Yellowbelly patrons for post-dinner cocktails on nights when the space isn't booked. The Hideout features four tiers of packages, with different food-and-drink experiences offered, including a happy hour package, a four-course seated dinner and the St. Luau, a Hawaiian-style family meal.
To learn more about the Hideout or to book the space, visit www.thehideoutstl.com
.
Sign up
for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.