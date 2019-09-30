Email
Monday, September 30, 2019

The Kitchen Sink Returns For an All-Day Cajun and Creole Pop-Up This Saturday

Posted By on Mon, Sep 30, 2019 at 10:52 AM

click to enlarge JENNIFER SILVERBERG
  • Jennifer Silverberg

Get it while it's hot, St. Louis: For one day only, a beloved and now-shuttered St. Louis restaurant will be back in action.

The Kitchen Sink closed in 2017, although there were attempts and whispers of a comeback that popped up and fizzled out. Now, on Saturday, October 5, the restaurant's chef-owner, Anthony Ellerson Jr., will host an all-day pop-up event at Crafted. (3200 Shenandoah Avenue, 314-865-3345) in Tower Grove East. At the event, guests can expect to try the same Cajun- and Creole-inspired fare that fans of the restaurant loved so much.

At this time, the pop-up event isn't promising more of a comeback, with no mention of a possible reopening. The event starts with brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes former menu favorites like the chicken and waffles as well as the shrimp and grits. Dinner service begins at 4 p.m., offering dishes like jambalaya and seafood gumbo, and will run until midnight.

For more information about Crafted. or The Kitchen Sink pop-up event, visit www.craftedstl.com.

click to enlarge Anthony Ellerson Jr., chef-owner of The Kitchen Sink. - JENNIFER SILVERBERG
  • Jennifer Silverberg
  • Anthony Ellerson Jr., chef-owner of The Kitchen Sink.
