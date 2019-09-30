The Kitchen Sink Returns For an All-Day Cajun and Creole Pop-Up This Saturday

click to enlarge Jennifer Silverberg

Get it while it's hot, St. Louis: For one day only, a beloved and now-shuttered St. Louis restaurant will be back in action.closed in 2017, although there were attempts and whispers of a comeback that popped up and fizzled out. Now, on Saturday, October 5, the restaurant's chef-owner, Anthony Ellerson Jr., will host an all-day pop-up event atin Tower Grove East. At the event, guests can expect to try the same Cajun- and Creole-inspired fare that fans of the restaurant loved so much.

At this time, the pop-up event isn't promising more of a comeback, with no mention of a possible reopening.

The event starts with brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes former menu favorites like the chicken and waffles as well as the shrimp and grits. Dinner service begins at 4 p.m., offering dishes like jambalaya and seafood gumbo, and will run until midnight.

For more information about Crafted. or The Kitchen Sink pop-up event, visit www.craftedstl.com.





click to enlarge Jennifer Silverberg

Anthony Ellerson Jr., chef-owner of The Kitchen Sink.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox. Follow us on Facebook Twitter and Instagram



