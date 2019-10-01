Email
Tuesday, October 1, 2019

After 11 Years, Café Ventana in the Central West End Announces Closure

Posted By on Tue, Oct 1, 2019 at 9:24 AM

click to enlarge Café Ventana will be closed until further notice.
  • Café Ventana will be closed until further notice.

Sad news for fans of Café Ventana (3919 West Pine Boulevard, 314-531-7500): Yesterday, the beloved Central West End coffeehouse announced that it would be shuttering after eleven years of business.

Operated by local restaurant group In Good Company, Café Ventana has been a neighborhood staple since opening in 2008. The business announced the closure on Facebook, hinting that a refreshed version of the concept may return in the future:

Located near Saint Louis University on the fringes of the Central West End, Café Ventana was known for its News Orleans-inspired food-and-drink specialities, including pillowy and powdered beignets and strong cups of coffee. A destination for both breakfast and happy hour, Café Ventana functioned as both early-morning coffeehouse and late-night watering hole, often featuring live music in the evening.



In addition to Café Ventana, In Good Company also owns Sanctuaria, Hendricks BBQ, Cathedral Square Brewery, Diablitos Cantina and Moonshine Blues Bar, all located in the St. Louis area.

An inquiry into the closure with In Good Company was not immediately returned. More as we learn it.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
