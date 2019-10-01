After 11 Years, Café Ventana in the Central West End Announces Closure

click to enlarge Café Ventana will be closed until further notice.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sad news for fans of: Yesterday, the beloved Central West End coffeehouse announced that it would be shuttering after eleven years of business.Operated by local restaurant group In Good Company, Café Ventana has been a neighborhood staple since opening in 2008. The business announced the closure on Facebook, hinting that a refreshed version of the concept may return in the future:Located near Saint Louis University on the fringes of the Central West End, Café Ventana was known for its News Orleans-inspired food-and-drink specialities, including pillowy and powdered beignets and strong cups of coffee. A destination for both breakfast and happy hour, Café Ventana functioned as both early-morning coffeehouse and late-night watering hole, often featuring live music in the evening.In addition to Café Ventana, In Good Company also owns Sanctuaria, Hendricks BBQ, Cathedral Square Brewery, Diablitos Cantina and Moonshine Blues Bar, all located in the St. Louis area.An inquiry into the closure with In Good Company was not immediately returned. More as we learn it.