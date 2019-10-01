St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings September 2019

-
Pork steak and breakfast tacos at Taco Circus.
During the last month of summer, ten food-and-drink spots debuted in the St. Louis dining scene — and eight closed up shop.
Several of the openings were highly anticipated, including two relocations (Taco Circus and Mac's Local Eats), one marked a second location (Nudo House) and another saw new life breathed into a historic St. Louis institution. (Union Station Soda Fountain). Among the familiar names, new brick-and-mortars on the scene include Bluewood Brewing, C and C Food For Your Soul and The Donut Rush.
It wasn't all good news, though, as local favorites including 808 Maison, BaiKu Sushi Lounge and Steve's Hot Dogs on the Hill called it quits. The latter will remain open in Tower Grove, while Beyond Sweet will eventually return, albeit in a new location early next year. Confluence Kombucha, meanwhile, will continue to sell its bottled kombucha, with only restaurant operations ceasing.
Here's the complete roster. Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments.
Closings
808 Maison, 808 Geyer Avenue, 314-594-4505
BaiKu Sushi Lounge, 3407 Olive Street, 314-896-2500
Cafe Coeur, 10477 Old Olive Street Road, 314-439-8800
Cafe Ventana, 3919 West Pine Boulevard, 314-531-7500
Confluence Kombucha, 4507 Manchester Avenue, 314-833-3059
Beyond Sweet, 5901 Delmar Boulevard, 314-899-5021 (relocating)
Piccione Pastry, 6197 Delmar Avenue, 314-932-1355
Steve's Hot Dogs on the Hill, 2131 Marconi Avenue, 314-762-9899
Openings
Bluewood Brewing
and Mac's Local Eats, 1821 Cherokee Street, 314-376-4166
C and C Food For Your Soul, 1926 West Main Street, Belleville, Illinois; 618-416-0837
C. Oliver Coffee & Flower Bar
, 7401 Hazel Avenue, Maplewood; 314-724-4221
The Donut Rush, 3837A Vaile, Florissant; 314-395-6519
Grace Chicken + Fish
(inside Grace Meat + Three), 4270 Manchester Avenue, 314-533-2700
Nudo House, 6105 Delmar Boulevard
(second location)
Pretzel Pretzel, 4338 Telegraph Road, Oakville; 314-200-9528
St. Louis Union Station Soda Fountain, 201 South 18th Street
Taco Circus, 4940 Southwest Avenue, 314-899-0061
(relocation)
