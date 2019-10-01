The St. Louis Cricket Challenge Has 50 Restaurants Bugging Out This Month

click to enlarge Courtesy Mighty Cricket

For the next 31 days, Sarah Schlafly is on a mission to get St. Louisans to eat crickets — specifically, her Mighty Cricket pure cricket protein powder.



To be fair, as the chief executive officer of Mighty Cricket, it's always Schlafly's goal to increase awareness and consumption of cricket protein, but during the month of October, she's launched the St. Louis Cricket Challenge, a partnership with 50 local restaurants. For one month only, St. Louis diners can find dishes like a vegetable crêpe at Rooster on South Grand (3150 South Grand Boulevard, 314-772-3447) and pizza crust at Pi Pizzeria (multiple locations) made with, you guessed it, cricket protein powder.





What we're trying to do with the challenge is really normalize it, so that when customers start seeing it in pizza, on top of frozen yogurt or in crêpes, it's just as another source of protein. It's not a one-off novelty buy or a scary thing, it's a powder that can be used to supplement all sorts of different foods."





"We're kind of tying it into Halloween, but not really — it's more about conquering your fears with crickets, so we don't want to play up the scary bug thing," Schlafly says. "

Schlafly says the purpose of the challenge is threefold: "To put St. Louis on the map as an innovative city leading the nation's future of food, to normalize entomophagy (the practice of eating insects), and to measure the environmental impact St. Louisans made by replacing a conventional protein with this clean source and then share this story with national audiences."



The idea for Mighty Cricket took shape almost two years ago, Schlafly says, as a way to find a more sustainable protein source. From a sustainability standpoint, cricket farming uses far fewer resources than both livestock farming and producing plant-based proteins.



"It requires a fraction of the water, feed, land and emits way fewer greenhouse gases than other animal-based proteins," Schlafly says. "It also requires less water and land than plant-based proteins. A pound of almonds requires 2,000 gallons of water to produce and a pound of crickets only requires one gallon of water. And a pound of beef requires 18,000 gallons of water."





