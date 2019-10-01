The Wine & Cheese Place Annouces New Ownership and Clayton Event Space

click to enlarge
On September 26, St. Louis institution the Wine & Cheese Place
shared some big news: As of April, ownership of the four area locations had changed hands to husband-and-wife team Vijay and Alicia Shroff, longtime customers of the establishment, which opened in 1982.
In a release, Shroff said he worked closely with the previous owner in order to ensure a smooth transition for the four St. Louis-area shops, with locations in Clayton, Ballwin, Creve Coeur and Rock Hill.
“One of the reasons I’m so excited to own the Wine & Cheese Place is its large and loyal base of customers who have been shopping with us for, in some cases, decades — I look forward to serving them and getting to know them,” Shroff said in a release. "I'm also happy to share that our stellar management team, extensive product selection and dedication to the St. Louis community are unchanged.
What will our beloved the Wine & Cheese Place stores look like under new ownership? Shroff says his goal is to build on the local chain's already strong foundation while adding in new amenities and concepts that will round out the shopping experience. In the release, Shroff adds that he hopes to work on, "improving the in-store experience, offering educational and fun tasting events and doubling down on our well-known expertise and personal service.”
At the Clayton location at 7435 Forsyth Boulevard, signs of the new ownership have already taken shape. A new whiskey-tasting bar and event space, (In)Famous Bar, was recently unveiled
. Stocked with rare whiskeys from around the world, visitors can purchase tickets to the curated event space or customize a tasting experience for up to 25 guests.
The four St. Louis-area locations are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. To learn more, visit www.wineandcheeseplace.com
.
