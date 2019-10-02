The Skullery at BEAST Butcher & Block Debuts Friday with Chef Collaboration

click to enlarge Courtesy BEAST Craft BQQ Co.

Ryan McDonald (pictured left) and Bob Brazell are teaming up for the collaboration dinner this Friday.

Head to BEAST's

to purchase your ticket and reserve a spot.



Keep an eye out for future chef collaborations at the Skullery, which Sandusky says will come to help define the dining experience there.



“We’ve got a long list of local chefs who we are excited to collaborate with in our one-of-a-kind dining room,” Sandusky said in the release. “It’s the perfect size to interact with guests while feeling just enough heat off the flame to appreciate fireside cooking.”



David Sandusky has had a busy few months.The owner and pitmaster ofin Belleville, Illinois and the newly openedin the Grove now has another trick up his sleeve. On Friday, he'll debut the Skullery inside BEAST Butcher & Block, a 36-seat "fire-to-table" concept inside the restaurant.To celebrate the Skullery's debut, BEAST Butcher & Block executive chef Ryan McDonald will be collaborating with longtime friend andchef-owner Bob Brazell on a special dinner at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 4. The menu will be inspired by Brazell's travels throughout China, according to a press release.Tickets to the dinner are $100 per person – and for an additional $35, you an opt for cocktail pairings. BEAST Butcher & Block will also officially launch its nose-to-tail Sunday brunch service on Sunday, October 6.



