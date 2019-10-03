Cinder House at Four Seasons St. Louis Debuts Harvest-Inspired Fall Menu

click to enlarge Courtesy Cinder House at Four Seasons St. Louis

Big eye tuna with habanada peppers, chile relish, annatto seed and cucumber jus.



Grilled black bass with biquino peppers, lobster mushrooms and bonito butter.



Berkshire pork chop with smoked maitake mushrooms, sweet potato and black garlic.

Cooler weather seems to actually have arrived in St. Louis (even if briefly), and while you can no longer spend months laying out at the Four Seasons St. Louis rooftop pool, you can still experience amazing city skyline views while sampling rich fall flavors aton the eighth floor of the hotel.In late September, the fine-dining restaurant helmed by consulting chef Gerard Craft introduced its fall menu, featuring seasonal dishes perfectly tailored to the upcoming harvest season. The new menu, developed by Cinder House executive chef Aaron Martinez, features simple yet flavorful dishes infused with meat and produce sourced from local farms.“The hearth imparts a lot of flavor; a hint of hearth is in every dish,” Martinez said in a release. “I want to embrace that — not overwhelm a flavor profile.”Menu highlights include a grilled black bass with biquinho peppers, lobster mushrooms and bonito butter; a Berkshire pork chop with smoked maitake mushrooms, sweet potato and black garlic; and a big-eye tuna with habanada peppers, chile relish, annatto seed and cucumber jus. These main courses are complemented with family-style sides. Craft is especially proud to feature local farms and food purveyors such as Bohlen Family Farms and Eat Here St. Louis on the new menu.“By drawing from our local surroundings and cooking ingredients over the hearth, we are creating a sense of place for diners that can only be found here,” Craft said in the release.Cinder House is open daily for breakfast from 6:30 to 10:45 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 10 p.m.