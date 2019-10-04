Grand Tavern to Host Musical-Inspired Meals Themed for Fox Theatre Season

click to enlarge Courtesy Grand Tavern by David Burke

Grabbing dinner before curtain call at thejust got a lot more fun.Beginning Sunday, October 13,, located inside in the Angad Arts Hotel in Grand Centerwill host themed dining experiences inspired by the fourteen shows in the 2019-2020 season.

Themed around shows like Rent, Wicked and Jersey Boys, the season kicks off with Hello, Dolly!, for which Grand Tavern will serve a menu featuring a Waldorf salad, choice of chicken fricassee pot pie or roast beef with béarnaise and an opera cake to finish.





“We received great feedback around the launch of our pre-theater offering in the spring and wanted to find a way to build on that excitement and incorporate a unique element to make it that much more special for local theatre-goers,” said executive chef Robert Cantu in a recent release. “These performances allow guests to step out of their reality and into those of each performer, so we have curated theatrical menus to make our guests feel like they are a part of the performance. Each menu is unique and carries a special connection to the show.”



Here's the complete lineup for the 2019-2020 season, including run dates:



Hello, Dolly! Tuesday, October 1 through Sunday, October 13

Tuesday, October 1 through Sunday, October 13 Escape to Margaritaville Friday, October 18 through Sunday, October 20

Friday, October 18 through Sunday, October 20 Dear Evan Hansen Tuesday, October 22 through Sunday, November 3

Tuesday, October 22 through Sunday, November 3 Stomp Friday, November 15 through Sunday, November 17

Friday, November 15 through Sunday, November 17 Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker Wednesday, November 20 through Thursday, November 21

Wednesday, November 20 through Thursday, November 21 Cirque Dreams Holidaze Friday, November 29 through Saturday, November 30

Friday, November 29 through Saturday, November 30 Wicked Wednesday, December 4 through Sunday, December 29

Wednesday, December 4 through Sunday, December 29 Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Wednesday, January 15 through Sunday, January 26

Wednesday, January 15 through Sunday, January 26 Jersey Boys Thursday, January 30 through Sunday, February 2

Thursday, January 30 through Sunday, February 2 Riverdance Friday, February 14 through Sunday, February 16



Friday, February 14 through Sunday, February 16 Rent Friday, February 21 through Sunday, February 23

Friday, February 21 through Sunday, February 23 The Band’s Visit Tuesday, February 25 through Sunday, March 8

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Tuesday, March 17 through Sunday, March 29

Cats Tuesday, April 7 through Sunday, April 19

in the Angad Arts Hotelhe musical-inspired dinners will begin at 5 p.m. and be offered throughout the run of each show. For $42 a person, each dinner offers diners a first act, second act and sweet finale, with wine pairings available for an extra $12. All pre-theater menus will be available on Grand Tavern’s website ahead of each run.