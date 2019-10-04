Tip a Few Cocktails Back for a Good Cause at Mission Taco Joint This Month

click to enlarge Courtesy Mission Taco Joint

During the month of October, customers at all sixlocations across St. Louis and Kansas City can do some good while getting buzzed.In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the local Mexi-Cali taco chain is donating a portion of all proceeds of its Rosarita cocktail to two local nonprofits: Gateway to Hope, a St. Louis-based organization that helps uninsured and underinsured women diagnosed with breast cancer, and Hope Lodge, an American Cancer Society program in Kansas City that offers temporary housing for cancer patients and caregivers.The specialty cocktail is made with fresh-squeezed lime juice, housemade vanilla agave and hibiscus aqua fresca, plus Código 1530 Rosa tequila, "the only pink tequila in the world," made with blanco tequila rested for a month in spent Cabernet white oak barrels.