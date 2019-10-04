Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 4, 2019

Tip a Few Cocktails Back for a Good Cause at Mission Taco Joint This Month

Posted By on Fri, Oct 4, 2019 at 6:04 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY MISSION TACO JOINT
  • Courtesy Mission Taco Joint

During the month of October, customers at all six Mission Taco Joint (multiple locations) locations across St. Louis and Kansas City can do some good while getting buzzed.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the local Mexi-Cali taco chain is donating a portion of all proceeds of its Rosarita cocktail to two local nonprofits: Gateway to Hope, a St. Louis-based organization that helps uninsured and underinsured women diagnosed with breast cancer, and Hope Lodge, an American Cancer Society program in Kansas City that offers temporary housing for cancer patients and caregivers.

The specialty cocktail is made with fresh-squeezed lime juice, housemade vanilla agave and hibiscus aqua fresca, plus Código 1530 Rosa tequila, "the only pink tequila in the world," made with blanco tequila rested for a month in spent Cabernet white oak barrels.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram


Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings September 2019 Read More

  2. Sweet Jesus, White Castle Is Going to Start Selling Beer Read More

  3. At UMSL, Triton Pantry is "Feeding Student Success" on Campus and Beyond Read More

  4. Cinder House at Four Seasons St. Louis Debuts Harvest-Inspired Fall Menu Read More

  5. The St. Louis Cricket Challenge Has 50 Restaurants Bugging Out This Month Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation