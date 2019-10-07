Be Human STL and Local Restaurants are Raising Funds for Immigrants

click to enlarge
-
MONICA MILEUR
-
The Royale is one of nine local businesses raising money for immigrants.
During the month of October, nine St. Louis-area restaurants, bars and businesses have pledged to donate up to 5 percent of proceeds to two non-profits through community activism group Be Human, STL. Tatyana Telnikova, the owner of HandleBar (4127 Manchester Avenue, 314-652-2212)
in the Grove, is the founder of Be Human, STL.
So far, nine St. Louis-area restaurants, bars and coffeehouses have committed to participate in the effort:
- The Gin Room
- HandleBar
- MoKaBe’s Coffeehouse
- Rise Coffee
- The Royale
- Spare No Rib
- Tick Tock Tavern
- Yaquis on Cherokee
The two non-profits benefiting from the pledge are Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES)
and The Migrant and Immigrant Community Action (MICA) Project
, which both support legal aid and services for immigrants and refugees at the U.S.-Mexico border and in St. Louis as well.
If you're a local restaurant or business owner who would like to participate as well, more information can be found on Be Human, STL's site
.
We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram