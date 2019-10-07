Email
Monday, October 7, 2019

Be Human STL and Local Restaurants are Raising Funds for Immigrants

Posted By on Mon, Oct 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge The Royale is one of nine local businesses raising money for immigrants. - MONICA MILEUR
  • MONICA MILEUR
  • The Royale is one of nine local businesses raising money for immigrants.

During the month of October, nine St. Louis-area restaurants, bars and businesses have pledged to donate up to 5 percent of proceeds to two non-profits through community activism group Be Human, STL. Tatyana Telnikova, the owner of HandleBar (4127 Manchester Avenue, 314-652-2212) in the Grove, is the founder of Be Human, STL.  

So far, nine St. Louis-area restaurants, bars and coffeehouses have committed to participate in the effort:
  • The Gin Room
  • HandleBar
  • MoKaBe’s Coffeehouse
  • Rise Coffee
  • The Royale
  • Spare No Rib
  • Tick Tock Tavern
  • Yaquis on Cherokee
The two non-profits benefiting from the pledge are Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) and The Migrant and Immigrant Community Action (MICA) Project, which both support legal aid and services for immigrants and refugees at the U.S.-Mexico border and in St. Louis as well.

If you're a local restaurant or business owner who would like to participate as well, more information can be found on Be Human, STL's site.



We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.

