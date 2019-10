Be Human STL and Local Restaurants are Raising Funds for Immigrants

click to enlarge MONICA MILEUR

The Royale is one of nine local businesses raising money for immigrants.

The Gin Room

HandleBar

MoKaBe’s Coffeehouse

Rise Coffee

The Royale

Spare No Rib

Tick Tock Tavern

Yaquis on Cherokee

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

During the month of October, nine St. Louis-area restaurants, bars and businesses have pledged to donate up to 5 percent of proceeds to two non-profits through community activism group Be Human, STL. Tatyana Telnikova, the owner ofin the Grove, is the founder of Be Human, STL.So far, nine St. Louis-area restaurants, bars and coffeehouses have committed to participate in the effort:The two non-profits benefiting from the pledge are Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) and The Migrant and Immigrant Community Action (MICA) Project , which both support legal aid and services for immigrants and refugees at the U.S.-Mexico border and in St. Louis as well.If you're a local restaurant or business owner who would like to participate as well, more information can be found on Be Human, STL's site