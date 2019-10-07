Outstanding in the Field Returns to St. Louis with Vicia's Michael Gallina

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Outstanding in the Field
-
The spread at the 2015 Outstanding in the Field dinner at Such and Such Farm.
On Tuesday, October 8, for one afternoon only, a unique dining experience will visit the St. Louis area.
Outstanding in the Field
(OITF) is a traveling restaurant that stages multi-course communal dinners across the United States and in certain European locales. OITF moves from city to city, collaborating with local farms, chefs and artisan food companies to organize curated and luxurious meals that take place directly on small local farms. It's a highly immersive experience for guests and a chance to interact directly with the people who grow their food.
Tomorrow, OITF will be setting up its long communal table at Such and Such Farm
in De Soto. Such and Such owners David Blum and Autumn Sij raise chickens, ducks, dairy goats and hogs on 120 acres of land and grow more than 100 varieties of fruits and veggies. For the OITF dinner, local chef Micheal Gallina of beloved St. Louis restaurant Vicia (4260 Forest Park Avenue, 314-553-9239)
will be the featured chef, working directly with Blum and Sij to source meat and produce for the meal.
“It’s an event I’ve always admired," Gallina says. "The dinners they do are awesome for the community, the way they tour around and connect chefs with farmers in the way that they do. They’re highlighting great local farmers.”
What can guests expect from the meal? Gallina will be roasting a whole pig for the meal, and in addition to vegetable courses and homemade sourdough bread, he's excited to share a charcuterie spread made in partnership with Chris Bolyard of Bolyard’s Meat & Provisions in Maplewood.
There are still a handful of seats available for the St. Louis stop, and it’s sure to be an integrative and unique experience. Tickets to the event can be purchased online
.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram