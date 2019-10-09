Chefs Ben Grupe and Nate Hereford Teaming Up for Collaboration Dinner

click to enlarge RJ HARTBECK



Next weekend, two celebrated St. Louis chefs are teaming up for one special dinner.



That's right: On Sunday, October 20, chefs Ben Grupe and Nate Hereford will come together at In the Barn at Dave Stine’s Farm, a collaboration dinner being held at woodworker David Stine and Stephanie Abbajay’s farm in Dow, Illinois (16376 Bartlett Road, Dow, Illinois).



St. Louis diners will recognize Hereford as the former executive chef at the late great Niche, while Grupe has garnered praise for his series of pop-ups and stint as executive chef at Elaia and Olio in Botanical Heights. The collaboration dinner comes a few months before Grupe will debut his own restaurant, Tempus, which is slated to open at 4370 Manchester Avenue in The Grove in early 2020.



At the sit-down dinner next Sunday evening, guests can expect a cocktail reception beginning at 4 p.m., with the multi-course meal getting underway at 5 p.m. in the barn at Stine's 500-acre farm. A press release notes that canapés, cocktails, wine and beer will be served throughout the course of the evening.





Tickets for the exclusive dinner are $150 per person (including drinks and gratuity). Proceeds from the event processing fee will be donated to Food Outreach, which provides nutritional support to low-income men, women and children living with HIV/AIDS and cancer in Missouri and Illinois. Tickets are available for purchase through EveryEventGives.



Nate Hereford at the late great Niche.