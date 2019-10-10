Email
Thursday, October 10, 2019

Dough Joe's Brings Breakfast for Dinner to Alpha Brewing Tomorrow

Posted By on Thu, Oct 10, 2019 at 6:05 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY DOUGH JOE'S SAINT LOUIS
  • Courtesy Dough Joe's Saint Louis

St. Louis is known for many quality eats, but one department we admittedly lack in is good bagels (and don't even get us started on the "St. Louis-style bagel slice"). Fortunately, pioneering St. Louisan Joe Orf of Dough Joe's Saint Louis is changing that.

This Friday, you can get a taste of his from-scratch bagels at a breakfast-for-dinner pop-up at Alpha Brewing Company (4310 Fyler Avenue, 314-621-2337). At the event, customers can choose between a Dough Joe's bagel or  glazed cake donut as the base for delicious stacked breakfast sandwiches, on-site in Alpha's kitchen. In addition to beer and breakfast sandwiches, Dough Joe's will be selling bagels by the half-dozen and dozen. The boozy breakfast event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. or until sold out.

“We at Dough Joe’s have really been working hard on nailing our bagels," Orf says. "So we’re pretty excited about rolling them out at the event. I guess you could kind of call this event a soft launch for our new line of bagels.”



Wash the sandwich down with a cup of coffee, or more aptly for a Friday night, a beer from Alpha's lineup, including a limited-run coffee stout brewed for the pop-up.

If you can't get enough of Dough Joe's bagels and donuts, Orf says that the Dough Joe's food truck should likely be up and running by the end of October, ready to cart delicious treats and coffee all over the St. Louis area.

