Herbie's, Kingside Diner Pledge 25 Percent of Today's Sales to Pedal the Cause

Mabel Suen

Kingside Diner's Central West End location

Whether you're in the mood for classic diner food at Kingside Diner (multiple locations, including 4651 Maryland Avenue) or cocktails and bistro fare at Herbie's (8100 Maryland Avenue, Clayton), dining at either (or both!) today guarantees at least a portion of your bill will go toward a good cause. For one day only, today, October 10, both restaurants will be donating 25 percent of today’s sales to Pedal the Cause.



Pedal the Cause is an annual cycling challenge in St. Louis that raises funds for cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. The organization’s mission hits close to home for Aaron Teitelbaum, owner of both Herbie’s and Kingside: After his brother-in-law tragically passed away from cancer, Tietelbaum became passionately involved with Pedal the Cause. Each year, Tietelbaum’s restaurants give 25 percent of a chosen day’s proceeds to the organization.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram