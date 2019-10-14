Email
Monday, October 14, 2019

Fuel Up for Cards Playoffs with White Castle-Style Sliders at Hi-Pointe Drive-In

Posted By on Mon, Oct 14, 2019 at 10:28 AM

click to enlarge The sliders will be served two hours before game time until the end of each each playoff game. - COURTESY GREEN OLIVE MEDIA
If you don't already have dinner plans before tonight's Cards game, Hi-Pointe Drive-In (multiple locations, including 1033 McCausland Avenue, 314-349-2720) has a worthy suggestion.

To celebrate the St. Louis Cardinals current fight for the pennant in the National League Championship Series, the restaurant will be offering its take on everyone's favorite belly bombers. That's right, for a very limited time, you can try Hi-Pointe's take on White Castles' famous sliders. For just $20, Hi-Pointe is offering Left-Handed Slider Packs, filled with twelve cheeseburger sliders topped with grilled onions, pickles, ketchup and mustard.

The special will be served two hours before game time and through the life of each playoff game at both of Hi-Pointe's St. Louis locations. In addition, the slider pack will also be available at both restaurants during St. Louis Blues home games (although, according to a press release, it will be called The Dub Sack on those occasions).



Here's to hoping the Cards defeat the Washington Nationals tonight — even if you're too busy chugging Tums to catch the ninth inning.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
