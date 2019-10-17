Corpse Reviver, a Halloween-Themed Pop-Up Bar, Opens Today

click to enlarge
-
Andrew Trinh Photography
-
Numbskull Punch with Banhjez mezcal, Duckett Blue rhum, Aperol, blood orange, strawberry, pineapple, coconut cream and lime.
Just in time for Halloween, St. Louis is getting its first spooky pop-up bar. Tonight, Corpse Reviver
will debut inside the Hideout (210 North Euclid Avenue)
, serving a selection of creepy cocktails amid some scary good decorations, from spiderwebs and skeletons to matte black skulls and gothic candelabras.
The Hideout is the newest venture from On Point Hospitality owners Travis Howard and Tim Wiggins, who announced news of the intimate event space last month.
Connected to their much-loved restaurant, Yellowbelly (4659 Lindell Boulevard, 314-499-1509)
, in the Central West End, the Hideout is designed for both private and public events, with Corpse Reviver being the first to debut in the space. The pop-up bar is, of course, named for the famous classic pre-Prohibition cocktail, Corpse Reviver, which earned the moniker because people often drank it to "revive" themselves from a hangover.
Guests can choose from thirteen themed cocktails including super Instagramable drinks like the Numbskull Punch, which serves a mix of Banhjez mezcal, Duckett Blue rhum, Aperol, blood orange, strawberry, pineapple, coconut cream and lime in a black skull mug.
What other drinks may lack in fancy glassware they more than make up for with fun extra touches, like the Ghost Malone, with J. Rieger & Co. vodka, pineapple, coconut, almond, lime, ginger beer, “coco-caine” dust and a face tattoo. Yes, dear reader, you read that correctly: Every Ghost Malone cocktail comes with a spooky temporary tattoo.
click to enlarge
-
Liz Miller
-
A sneak peek of Corpse Reviver (pictured left) and the Killer Candy Corn From Outer Space cocktail.
“It will be over-the-top," Wiggins said in a press release. "You’ve seen these pop-up bar experience for other holidays, but we want to celebrate all things spooky and cool for the Halloween season.”
In addition to the ghoulish grog, customers can order the Yellowbelly pale ale, brewed by Rockwell Beer Co.; white or red wine; and two shots, the "blue pill" or "red pill." (In case you want to see how deep the rabbit hole goes.)
The cocktail list is the "tricks" portion of the menu, so of course there have to be a few "treats" featured as well. For Corpse Reviver, Yellowbelly pastry chef and baker MJ Stewart developed three small bites: pumpkin gooey butter cake, from-scratch sour gummy worms and Buckeye balls.
In addition to the spellbinding decor, the space is cast in an orange and purple glow thanks to colored bulbs and a thin layer of fog emitting from a smoke machine. Two horror movies projected on the walls — on our visit, it was Children of the Corn
and Killer Klowns from Outer Space —
and playlists with names like "Trap or Treat" and "Haunted Tiki" play in the background.
The fun runs from Thursday, October 17 until Saturday, November 2, from 6 p.m. to midnight, and $1 of every cocktail will be donated to the ACLU of Missouri. Seating for Corpse Reviver will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with parties of six or more limited due to space restrictions.
Here's the complete cocktail list:
- Ghost Malone ($12): J. Rieger & Co. vodka, pineapple, coconut, almond, lime, ginger beer, “coco-caine” dust and a face tattoo
- Are You Afraid of the Dark? ($12): J. Rieger & Co. gin, averna, Curaçao noir, Jamaican rum, molasses, ginger and lemon
- PSL ($12): J. Rieger & Co. whiskey, J. Rieger & Co. Caffè Amaro, pumpkin, maple, cream and nutmeg
- Blood Moon ($12): J. Rieger & Co. gin, Campari, blood orange Curaçao and rosé cava
- Oaxacan Dead ($12): Banhez mezcal, Aperol, carrot, red wine grenadine, lime, balsamic and mole bitters
- Cookie Monster ($12): Espolon blanco, cream sherry, ancho chile, pecan shortbread cookie, and bitters
- Boonana Painkiller ($12): Duckett Blue & Gold rhums, banana puree, coconut cream and salted hazelnut
- Killer Candy Corn From Outer Space ($12): Old Forester bourbon, J. Rieger & Co. vodka, "candy corn" amaro and walnut bitters
- Skeleton Swizzle ($12): White and overproof rums, Duckett strawberry rhum, passionfruit, allspice, pomegranate and lime
- Death by Lawnmover ($12): J. Rieger & Co. gin, angoverna, pumpkin seed orgeat and lemon
- Numbskull Punch ($34): Banhez mezcal, Duckett Blue rhum, Aperol, blood orange, strawberry, pineapple, coconut cream and lime
- Grim Creeper Punch ($32): Old Forester bourbon, J. Rieger & Co. whiskey, Campari, ginger, apple cider and lemon
- Hocus Pocus (non-alcoholic aperitif) ($10): Ginger, apple cider, coconut and lime
For more information, visit the Hideout's website
.
click to enlarge
-
Andrew Trinh Photography
-
Are You Afraid of the Dark with J. Rieger & Co. gin, Averna, Curacao noir, Jamaican rum, molasses, ginger and lemon.
click to enlarge
-
Liz Miller
-
A sneak peek inside Corpse Reviver's creepy digs.
We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram