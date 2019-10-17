Love Oysters and Booze? RFT's Shuck Yeah Is the Place to Be This Sunday

click to enlarge
Head to Molly's in Soulard on Sunday for the ultimate oyster fest.
This weekend, ward off the Sunday Scaries by stuffing your face with briny, delicious oysters and drinks at the Riverfront Times' third-annual Shuck Yeah
on Sunday, October 20.
As in past years, this celebration of the bivalve brings together a variety of top-quality oysters as well as a collection of beloved local restaurants at Molly's in Soulard (816 Geyer Avenue, 314-241-6200).
The fun kicks off at 11:30 a.m. and runs until 2:30 p.m., with lively music bumping all day thanks to the Funky Butt Brass Band.
This year, revelers can choose between two ticket packages: general admission, which includes 10 oysters; unlimited food tastings from participating restaurants; and craft cocktails from event sponsors for $50 at the door or $35 in advance. The second option, for which tickets are more limited, is the VIP; in addition to 10 oysters and unlimited food tastings from participating restaurants, VIP access affords you an open bar from sponsors, access to premium oysters in the exclusive VIP area, bottomless champagne cocktails, valet parking and a VIP entrance for just $65 (tickets sold in advance only).
If you're wondering what "participating restaurants" you can expect, well, you're in luck; they're some of the top seafood spots in town, including The Mad Crab, Poke Doke, Drunken Fish and Crawling Crab, as well as local favorites BEAST Craft BBQ Co., The Wood Shack, Carnivore, Three Kings Public House and J. Smugs Gastropit. The range of restaurants means that whether you're craving hearty seafood fare or something meaty, there's something for every taste.
Behind the bar, you can expect top pours from participating liquor sponsors including Baileys, Ketel One Vodka, Johnnie Walker, PRP Wine International, Easy Peasy Hard Tonic, Jim Beam, Basil Hayden's, Knob Creek and Maker's Mark. Additional sponsors featured on-site include Mighty Cricket, Rollin Smokes Cigars and Primer Cannabis Clinics.
For more information visit Shuck Yeah's official website
or just bypass that entirely and buy tickets here
.
click to enlarge
