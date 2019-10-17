Email
Thursday, October 17, 2019

Nathaniel Reid Bakery Just Doubled Production of All Your Favorite Treats

Posted By on Thu, Oct 17, 2019 at 4:41 PM

click to enlarge The pastries at Nathaniel Reid Bakery are nothing short of perfection. - PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • The pastries at Nathaniel Reid Bakery are nothing short of perfection.

Just in time for the holidays, chef Nathaniel Reid of Nathaniel Reid Bakery (11243 Manchester Road, 314-858-1019) has announced a sweet surprise: the expansion of his flagship bakery in Kirkwood.

Recent renovations to the space have added an additional 1,000-square-feet of production space underneath the bakery, according to a press release. All this extra room will, of course, translate into an increased number of treats upstairs, with the bakery projected to double its production and expand large-format catering and boxed lunch options.

In the press release, the James Beard Award semifinalist chef credited the expansion to the success his bakery has experienced so far.



“Thanks to our community’s support we have had the fortune to see the rapid growth of our bakery over the past three years," Reid said in a statement. "We run a very efficient kitchen in a small space, but we want to continue to meet the demands of our guests. With the new expanded space, our team will have a little more breathing room, and we will be able to fulfill more orders for holiday menus as well as catering and boxed lunches.”

More as we learn it.

click to enlarge A peek inside the flagship location in Kirkwood. - COURTESY NATHANIEL REID BAKERY
  • Courtesy Nathaniel Reid Bakery
  • A peek inside the flagship location in Kirkwood.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
