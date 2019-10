Oaked in Soulard to Close After Dinner Service This Saturday

click to enlarge BTP BY ALISON

Oaked has officially closed its doors.

When you are seated at Oaked, your hostess or server will present you with a leather-bound wine list so thick, you could use it as a booster seat to prop up your toddler. The list is shockingly comprehensive and thoughtfully put together, and, despite its size, the entire service staff can confidently guide you through tasting notes on even the most esoteric bottles. This alone would put Oaked in the upper echelon of St. Louis wine lists, but the fact that it offers every bottle — yes, every single bottle — by the glass is nothing short of mind-blowing. Not only does it allow you to indulge in a wine that might be otherwise out of your price range, it also gives you the freedom to drink out of your comfort zone and enjoy less familiar varietals without the investment of a full bottle. It's an ambitious and commendable wine program that must be painstakingly managed by the team at Oaked, but it pays off in the form of an incomparable beverage experience that makes it the city's premier wine destination.



Sad news in the St. Louis restaurant scene today:, which opened in Soulard in February, will host its final dinner service on Saturday, October 19. As first reported by St. Louis Magazine , for Oaked owners Anne and John Cochran, the decision to shutter the restaurant was manifold, including feeling “emotionally, physically and financially exhausted."Soon after the story broke, the Cochrans announced the news in a post on Oaked's Facebook page.In the' 2019 Best of St. Louis edition, which hit newsstands on October 2, Oaked was highlighted for serving the best wine list in St. Louis by our editorial team:More as we learn it.