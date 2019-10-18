Email
Friday, October 18, 2019

Bite Into the Great Grilled Cheese Off Competition Tomorrow in Forest Park

Posted By on Fri, Oct 18, 2019 at 3:24 PM

click to enlarge How many grilled cheese sandwiches can you eat in one afternoon? - COURTESY GREAT GRILLED CHEESE OFF
  • Courtesy Great Grilled Cheese Off
  • How many grilled cheese sandwiches can you eat in one afternoon?

If you're in the mood to spend your weekend downing grilled cheese sandwiches (and who wouldn't be?) then head to Forest Park tomorrow, Saturday, October 19, for the Great Grilled Cheese Off 2019.

The sandwich competition will bring together eight local restaurants to fight for the title of the best grilled cheese sandwich in St. Louis. This year, participating restaurants include ) Molly's In Soulard, Valentis Delicatessen, Cardinals Nation, Charlie's Sprouts, The Wolf Cafe, Dog House, Pasta Fare Illinois Center For Autism and Yapi Mediterranean Subs and Sandwiches.

With your ticket, you get you eight grilled cheese samples, one cup of Pickelman's Deli tomato soup and a Schlafly beer, StilL 630 Bees Knees canned cocktail or soft drink. Once you've tried all the sandwiches, it's up to you to chose the winner. Tickets are just $25 and must be purchased in advance.



In addition to the hot sammies on offer, dozens of local artists, artisans, nonprofits and local businesses will be setting up booths at the event. According to the Great Grilled Cheese Off's Facebook page, the festival is a celebration of St. Louis local food culture, but it also raises awareness for organizations empowering those in our community living with a disability. The festival is partnering with a number of nonprofit organizations, including the St. Louis ALS Association, Starkloff Disability Institute, Illinois Center for Autism and many others.
