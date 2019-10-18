Little Fox to Open Next Month in a Stunning Remodeled Space in Fox Park

click to enlarge Courtesy Little Fox

A rendering of Little Fox's dining room as designed by SPACE Architecture + Design.

e hope to get into an all-day concept with espresso and pastries in the morning, light lunch service with takeaway sandwiches during the day, dinner service and then brunch service on Saturday and Sunday," Craig says.

After more than a year of planning and almost five months of construction,plans to open in the Fox Park neighborhood in late November.Envisioned as a modern neighborhood restaurant by owners Mowgli and Craig Rivard, the couple say the dining experience will balance the best of fine dining in a more casual environment. "Getting to this point has been a long time coming for the Rivards, who moved from Brooklyn to St. Louis to open a restaurant in November 2017. The couple first met while cooking at farm-to-table restaurants Diner and Marlow & Sons in Williamsburg, two of the eateries in Brooklyn restaurateur Andrew Tarlow's empire. They later moved on to Clover Club, also in Brooklyn, where Craig was executive chef.Although the Rivards loved the family they found in the Brooklyn restaurant scene, the couple's longtime goal was to move to St. Louis, Craig's hometown, and open a restaurant of their own. "For both Craig and Mowgli, it was key to find a neighborhood where they could put down roots — the couple live within walking distance of Little Fox — and carve out a new community here in St. Louis.When developing specifics for Little Fox, the couple reflected back on their time in Brooklyn. While at Clover Club, which is owned by cocktail expert Julie Reiner and hospitality pro Susan Fedroff, the Rivards met mixologist



"Every element has an effect on your experience, so we tried to think through every possible thing," Mowgli says. "We think that when you come and eat here, between the wine, the design, the food and the music, it will make sense once you have the whole experience."





Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram