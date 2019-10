Food Network Needs Your Help to Refresh Drake's Place in Ferguson

click to enlarge Google Maps

Drake's Place opened in Ferguson in 2014.

Restaurant: Impossible Redesign Volunteers Wanted



Volunteers may be any licensed or certified individuals in painting, crafting, constructing, remodeling, cleaning, decorating etc. (depending on your skill set). We are always looking for skilled contractors, electricians, plumbers, upholsters’ and painters to help out and donate their time but we welcome all skill sets and skill levels always.



The volunteer schedule is as follows:

Shift 1: Tuesday, November 5 from 12 to 7 p.m.

Shift 2: Tuesday, November 5 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Shift 3: Wednesday, November 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.



1. We are only interested in volunteers, however, meals will be provided.

2. You must be 18 years or older to volunteer.

3. All volunteers must sign an appearance release and volunteer agreement on-site.

4. Please wear sneakers or boots and work clothing with no logos.



If interested, please email volunteer@restaurantimpossiblevolunteers.com by Friday, November 1 at 12 p.m. PST with your preferred day(s), full name, email address, cell number and skill set/related profession (ex: plumber or painter). Please use the following subject line: 1607 GM Volunteer



Anyone who replies to volunteer is guaranteed a spot. Confirmation emails will be sent the day before each day you intend on volunteering.

Restaurant: Impossible's Public Invitation to the Grand Reopening of Drake's Place



Restaurant: Impossible invites you to Drake’s Place for their grand reopening on Wednesday, November 6 at 7 p.m.! Come dine with us and be one of the first patrons to see the newly renovated space.



If you are interested in making a reservation at Drake’s Place for their grand reopening, please email Restaurant: Impossible production at volunteer@restaurantimpossiblevolunteers.com by Friday, November 1 at 12 p.m. PST. Please use the following in your subject line: 1608 DP RESERVATIONS .



PLEASE NOTE: Production is NOT covering the cost of your meal — you will be responsible for paying your own bill. This event is first come, first served by email and we CANNOT guarantee everyone who responds will get a table. If you are selected, you will receive a confirmation email close to the date of the dinner. Unfortunately, we cannot have any guests under eight years old.



Please include your contact information (full name, email address, cell number) your party size (number of people at your table) and the names of the people in your party.

When Drake's Place first opened in Ferguson in 2014, it realized a longtime dream for owner Sonny Lewis. The chef and restaurant industry veteran had spent 40 years working in kitchens across the St. Louis area before opening his own eatery. For the past five years, Drake's Place has earned a reputation for its fine American cuisine and focus on community — and now, Lewis and his team need some support from the community in kind. On November 5 and 6, Food Network's Restaurant: Impossible will film an episode at Drake's Place. Hosted by chef Robert Irvine, the television show seeks to reimagine and remodel restaurants in the hopes of turning flagging businesses around. With just two days for renovations and $10,000 for each project, the show charts the progress from initial visit to final reveal. Unlike similar TV shows such as Kitchen Nightmares and Bar Rescue, the team behind Restaurant: Impossible invite people in each restaurant's hometown to help with the transformation. Keep updated on the changes at Drake's Place by following the restaurant on Facebook.