Carve a Jack-o'-lantern, Crush Pumpkin Beer Tomorrow at Grand Tavern

Courtesy Grand Tavern by David Burke
No front porch is complete this time of year without a Jack-o'-lantern or two, just like no refrigerator is fully stocked for Halloween without a few seasonal ales. Get ahead of darkening your doorstep tomorrow night with a pumpkin carving class and fall festival at Grand Tavern by David Burke (626 North Grand Boulevard, 314-405-3399)
.
From 6 to 9 p.m., attendees will be furnished with all the necessary materials to customize their very own Jack-o'-lantern, including a gutted pumpkin, carving tools and a few drinks to fuel your inspiration. In addition to seasonal beers from local breweries, beverage director Meredith Barry will be mixing up autumn-themed cocktails while chef Robert Cantu serves pumpkin-flavored snacks. Cantu will also share his favorite fall recipes, including ideas for what to do with leftover pumpkin seeds at home.
Tickets, priced at $40 per person, are available for purchase through Eventbrite
.
Next month, Grand Tavern will host a carving class of a different kind when Cantu teaches guests how to perfectly prepare and slice your Thanksgiving turkey. As at the October class, the T-Giving tutorial will feature themed bites and beverages as well as side dish recipe ideas for your holiday table.
