Carve a Jack-o'-lantern, Crush Pumpkin Beer Tomorrow at Grand Tavern

click to enlarge Courtesy Grand Tavern by David Burke

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

No front porch is complete this time of year without a Jack-o'-lantern or two, just like no refrigerator is fully stocked for Halloween without a few seasonal ales. Get ahead of darkening your doorstep tomorrow night with a pumpkin carving class and fall festival atFrom 6 to 9 p.m., attendees will be furnished with all the necessary materials to customize their very own Jack-o'-lantern, including a gutted pumpkin, carving tools and a few drinks to fuel your inspiration. In addition to seasonal beers from local breweries, beverage director Meredith Barry will be mixing up autumn-themed cocktails while chef Robert Cantu serves pumpkin-flavored snacks. Cantu will also share his favorite fall recipes, including ideas for what to do with leftover pumpkin seeds at home.Tickets, priced at $40 per person, are available for purchase through Eventbrite Next month, Grand Tavern will host a carving class of a different kind when Cantu teaches guests how to perfectly prepare and slice your Thanksgiving turkey. As at the October class, the T-Giving tutorial will feature themed bites and beverages as well as side dish recipe ideas for your holiday table.