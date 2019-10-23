Email
Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Carve a Jack-o'-lantern, Crush Pumpkin Beer Tomorrow at Grand Tavern

Posted By on Wed, Oct 23, 2019 at 6:02 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY GRAND TAVERN BY DAVID BURKE
  • Courtesy Grand Tavern by David Burke

No front porch is complete this time of year without a Jack-o'-lantern or two, just like no refrigerator is fully stocked for Halloween without a few seasonal ales. Get ahead of darkening your doorstep tomorrow night with a pumpkin carving class and fall festival at Grand Tavern by David Burke (626 North Grand Boulevard, 314-405-3399).

From 6 to 9 p.m., attendees will be furnished with all the necessary materials to customize their very own Jack-o'-lantern, including a gutted pumpkin, carving tools and a few drinks to fuel your inspiration. In addition to seasonal beers from local breweries, beverage director Meredith Barry will be mixing up autumn-themed cocktails while chef Robert Cantu serves pumpkin-flavored snacks. Cantu will also share his favorite fall recipes, including ideas for what to do with leftover pumpkin seeds at home.

Tickets, priced at $40 per person, are available for purchase through Eventbrite.



Next month, Grand Tavern will host a carving class of a different kind when Cantu teaches guests how to perfectly prepare and slice your Thanksgiving turkey. As at the October class, the T-Giving tutorial will feature themed bites and beverages as well as side dish recipe ideas for your holiday table.
Tags: , , , ,

