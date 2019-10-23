Email
Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Winemaker André Mack Team Ups with Two STL Chefs Tonight in Midtown

Posted By on Wed, Oct 23, 2019 at 10:05 AM

click to enlarge Inside Brennan's Work & Leisure in Midtown. - RJ HARTBECK
  • RJ HARTBECK
  • Inside Brennan's Work & Leisure in Midtown.

Tonight, three acclaimed industry talents will team up for one special evening at Brennan's Work & Leisure (3015 Locust Street, 314-620-3969) in Midtown.

From 6 to 8 p.m., as part of Brennan's This Is Not A Restaurant chef series, award-winning sommelier, winemaker, and designer André Hueston Mack will collaborate with two St. Louis chefs — Bob Zugmaier of Sidney Street Cafe and Frank McGinty of Kaldi’s Coffee — for a party, tasting and book signing.

The event marks the St. Louis spot on Mack's tour in support of his new book, 99 Bottles: A Black Sheep’s Guide to Life-Changing Wines, described as an, "entertaining, informative and thoroughly unconventional wine guide" in which Mack, "presents readers with the 99 bottles that have most impacted his life."



In the kitchen, Zugmaier and McGinty will collaborate to serve a selection of heavy appetizers paired with wines from Maison Noir Wines out of Oregon. Tickets to the tasting are $45. For $75, you can snag a signed copy of 99 Bottles and a bottle of Maison Noir wine, plus indulge in the tasting. A portion of proceeds from every ticket will benefit No Kid Hungry, an organization working to end child hunger in America.

To learn more or buy tickets, visit This Is Not A Restaurant's website.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
  
  

