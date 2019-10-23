Winemaker André Mack Team Ups with Two STL Chefs Tonight in Midtown

click to enlarge
-
RJ HARTBECK
-
Inside Brennan's Work & Leisure in Midtown.
Tonight, three acclaimed industry talents will team up for one special evening at Brennan's Work & Leisure (3015 Locust Street, 314-620-3969)
in Midtown.
From 6 to 8 p.m., as part of Brennan's This Is Not A Restaurant chef series, award-winning sommelier, winemaker, and designer André Hueston Mack will collaborate with two St. Louis chefs — Bob Zugmaier of Sidney Street Cafe and Frank McGinty of Kaldi’s Coffee — for a party, tasting and book signing.
The event marks the St. Louis spot on Mack's tour in support of his new book, 99 Bottles: A Black Sheep’s Guide to Life-Changing Wines
, described as an, "entertaining, informative and thoroughly unconventional wine guide" in which Mack, "presents readers with the 99 bottles that have most impacted his life."
In the kitchen, Zugmaier and McGinty will collaborate to serve a selection of heavy appetizers paired with wines from Maison Noir Wines out of Oregon. Tickets to the tasting are $45. For $75, you can snag a signed copy of 99 Bottles
and a bottle of Maison Noir wine, plus indulge in the tasting. A portion of proceeds from every ticket will benefit No Kid Hungry, an organization working to end child hunger in America.
To learn more or buy tickets, visit This Is Not A Restaurant's website
.
We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram