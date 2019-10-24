Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 24, 2019

STLBEER's Halloween Party Will Serve Up Boos and Brews This Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Oct 24, 2019 at 1:46 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY ST. LOUIS BREWERS HERITAGE FOUNDATION
  • Courtesy St. Louis Brewers Heritage Foundation

Get ready for a very hoppy Halloween, St. Louis: This Saturday, the St. Louis Brewers Heritage Foundation will host its fifth-annual STLBEER Halloween Party in Lafayette Park (2023 Lafayette Avenue) from 1 to 5 p.m.

Limited to those 21-years-old and older, the festival brings together more than 40 local breweries and home-brew clubs serving beer tastings alongside live music, food-truck eats and plenty of spooky fun. Costumes are encouraged, as there's a costume content being held in four categories: Best Male, Best Female, Best Couple/Group and Best Beer-Themed.

In addition to plenty of beer and the costume content, the party will offer fortunetelling and hayrides. Brewers will also be competing in a separate costume content for the chance to fill the "Firkinstein" at next year's event; an annual tradition, the winning brewery gets to choose a beer from their establishment to be featured in the Firkenstein (a firkin is a specific kind of keg used for cask conditioning).



Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 on Saturday, if still available. General admission tickets includes a commemorative tasting glass. Designated driver and NA tickets will be available for sale for $5 the day of the event. Tickets are non-refundable in the event of bad weather. To learn more, including the full list of participating breweries, and to purchase tickets, visit the party's Eventbrite page.

In the meantime, here are some hilarious photos from former brewers and attendees in costumes definitely worthy of winning a prize:

click to enlarge COURTESY ST. LOUIS BREWERS HERITAGE FOUNDATION
  • Courtesy St. Louis Brewers Heritage Foundation

click to enlarge COURTESY ST. LOUIS BREWERS HERITAGE FOUNDATION
  • Courtesy St. Louis Brewers Heritage Foundation

click to enlarge COURTESY ST. LOUIS BREWERS HERITAGE FOUNDATION
  • Courtesy St. Louis Brewers Heritage Foundation


We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Food Network Needs Your Help to Refresh Drake's Place in Ferguson Read More

  2. The Bellwether’s Magnificent Menu Matches its Gorgeous Reimagined Space Read More

  3. A Craigslist Ad and Pizza Pedigree Led Chris Ward to Open Party Bear Pizza Read More

  4. Winemaker André Mack Team Ups with Two STL Chefs Tonight in Midtown Read More

  5. Carve a Jack-o'-lantern, Crush Pumpkin Beer Today at Grand Tavern Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation