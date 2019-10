Small Change to Host Cutest Party in STL, Corgi Howl-O-Ween, Tomorrow

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

The only thing more adorable than a corgi is a corgi in a Halloween costume. If you agree, head over toin Benton Park tomorrow for the bar's STL Corgi Howl-O-Ween Party.The party will be hosted on the bar's back patio and costumes for both dogs and humans are encouraged. According to the event's Facebook page, there will be treats for both humans and furry friends, so be sure to bring your appetite.To learn more about the party, visit its Facebook event page here.