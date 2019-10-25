Email
Friday, October 25, 2019

Small Change to Host Cutest Party in STL, Corgi Howl-O-Ween, Tomorrow

Posted By on Fri, Oct 25, 2019 at 6:05 AM

The only thing more adorable than a corgi is a corgi in a Halloween costume. If you agree, head over to Small Change (2800 Indiana Avenue) in Benton Park tomorrow for the bar's STL Corgi Howl-O-Ween Party.

The party will be hosted on the bar's back patio and costumes for both dogs and humans are encouraged. According to the event's Facebook page, there will be treats for both humans and furry friends, so be sure to bring your appetite.

