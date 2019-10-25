Friday, October 25, 2019
Small Change to Host Cutest Party in STL, Corgi Howl-O-Ween, Tomorrow
Posted
By Ella Faust
on Fri, Oct 25, 2019 at 6:05 AM
click to enlarge
The only thing more adorable than a corgi is a corgi in a Halloween costume. If you agree, head over to Small Change (2800 Indiana Avenue)
in Benton Park tomorrow for the bar's STL Corgi Howl-O-Ween Party.
The party will be hosted on the bar's back patio and costumes for both dogs and humans are encouraged. According to the event's Facebook page, there will be treats for both humans and furry friends, so be sure to bring your appetite.
To learn more about the party, visit its Facebook event
page here.
