Tuesday, October 29, 2019

One Lucky Sandwich Artist Will Win Free Snarf's for a Year — Is It You?

Posted By on Tue, Oct 29, 2019 at 6:05 AM

click to enlarge A Snarf's Italian sandwich. - JENNIFER SILVERBERG
  • Jennifer Silverberg
  • A Snarf's Italian sandwich.

We don't typically observe food holidays here at the Riverfront Times — after all, how can National Pizza Day be a thing when we observe privately every day of the year?

We're making an exception this Sunday, November 3, however, as regional sandwich chain Snarf's (multiple locations) is offering a crazy good deal in honor of it (apparently) being National Sandwich Day. In celebration of the "holiday" and the Denver, Colorado-based company's twentieth anniversary, Snarf's is offering several promotions at its four St. Louis-area locations.

On Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m., the first 25 customers to visit each of the four outposts will receive free Snarf's T-shirts and swag. Secondly — and arguably most enticing — customers can enter a sandwich recipe contest, with the winning sammie to be featured on local menus and the winner receiving free Snarf's sandwiches for one year. Yes, that's right: If you prove yourself to be the most creative sandwich artist in town, you'll be paid in actual bread (and meat and cheese, etc., you get the idea).



To enter the sandwich contest, head to Snarf's Facebook page now through November 3 to submit your recipe/sandwich "design" and name. Additional contest details can be found on the Snarf’s St. Louis Facebook page.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
