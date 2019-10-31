Ballpark Village Expansion Includes New Eateries, Entertainment Concepts

SHUTTERSTOCK/BRIAN S



Three new restaurant and entertainment concepts will open in the west end of the $260 million Ballpark Village expansion in 2020, according to a joint press release from the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cordish Companies.



This is the first in what's likely to be a series of

about Ballpark Village's expansion, which will, in total, add















Slated for various projected opening dates throughout 2020, the three new concepts include Sports & Social St. Louis, Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse and Baseballism. The three new businesses will open as part of the second phase of Ballpark Village's expansion.

Sports & Social already occupies several stadiums across the country, featuring a full bar and restaurant menu

, a variety of interactive arcade-style games (think

duck-pin bowling, pingpong, shuffle puck, darts, Skee-Ball and foosball)

and live music. In St. Louis, Sports & Social will occupy 9,000 square feet overlooking Ballpark Village's new infield plaza and Busch Stadium with both indoor and outdoor patio seating.

"It is incredibly exciting for the Cordish Companies to join the Cardinals in announcing three dynamic concepts for the growing Ballpark Village neighborhood," Nick Benjamin, Vice President of Development for the Cordish Companies, said in the release. "Our focus from the onset has been to create a world-class neighborhood with diverse offerings for our guests and residents. We have taken great care to curate a tenant mix for the second phase that complements the existing offerings at Ballpark Village and creates a variety of local and national tenants as well as dining, retail, lifestyle and entertainment-based concepts."

The second dining concept, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, plans to open across from Busch Stadium’s main entrance at the base of the soon-to-open Live! By Loews hotel. The menu, crafted by chef-owner Steve DiFillipo, features housemade pasta to Prime Brandt beef steaks as well as a lengthy wine list. The Boston-based Italian restaurant's St. Louis location will be one of twelve across the country.



Baseballism, the category leader in baseball lifestyle apparel, will also open at the base of the Live! by Loews hotel complex. Baseballism, which operates nine retail stores across the country in locations such as Fenway Park and Wrigley Field, will sell a wide range of baseball lifestyle products for Cardinals fans, including specialty glove-leather items like handbags, wallets and phone cases, as well as St. Louis-inspired T-shirts and baseball caps.



“We are excited to welcome Sports & Social St. Louis, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse and Baseballism to Ballpark Village,” Bill DeWitt III, President of the St. Louis Cardinals, said in the release. “These concepts will bring great new energy to Ballpark Village and will help us attract new residents, office workers and visitors to downtown.”



For more information on Ballpark Village and its expansion, visit www.stlballparkvillage.com.



