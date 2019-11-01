Mission Taco Joint Launches National Adoption Month Initiative Today

click to enlarge Courtesy of Mission Taco Joint

Mission Taco Joint's location in the Central West End.

During the month of November, buying a kid's meal at Mission Taco Joint (multiple locations) will help support children across the state.



In honor of National Adoption Month, $1 of every kid’s meal sold at all Mission Taco locations will be donated to two local adoption support agencies: Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition in St. Louis and Adoption and Beyond in Kansas City.

“This cause is very special to us,” Mission Taco co-owner Adam Tilford said in a release. “We completed our family with the adoption of our son, Mateo, and we are so grateful for the amazing work of these organizations. We wanted to use our restaurants as a platform to raise awareness and give back during National Adoption Month.”



The fundraiser kicks off with family-friendly festivities tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Central West End (298 Euclid Avenue) and St. Charles (1650 Beale Street, Suite 130, St. Charles; 636-442-1620) restaurants. The two locations will be hosting autumn-themed activities for kids, including a luchador mask sticker design station with a template designed by local artist Peat Wollaeger, fall-themed sugar cookies, face painting and more. The activities are free, with suggested donations that will benefit both adoption organizations. To learn more, visit Mission Taco Joint’s Facebook page.



