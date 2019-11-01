Mission Taco Joint Launches National Adoption Month Initiative Today

During the month of November, buying a kid's meal at Mission Taco Joint (multiple locations) will help support children across the state.
In honor of National Adoption Month, $1 of every kid’s meal sold at all Mission Taco locations will be donated to two local adoption support agencies: Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition in St. Louis and Adoption and Beyond in Kansas City.
“This cause is very special to us,” Mission Taco co-owner Adam Tilford said in a release. “We completed our family with the adoption of our son, Mateo, and we are so grateful for the amazing work of these organizations. We wanted to use our restaurants as a platform to raise awareness and give back during National Adoption Month.”
The fundraiser kicks off with family-friendly festivities tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Central West End (298 Euclid Avenue) and St. Charles (1650 Beale Street, Suite 130, St. Charles; 636-442-1620) restaurants. The two locations will be hosting autumn-themed activities for kids, including a luchador mask sticker design station with a template designed by local artist Peat Wollaeger, fall-themed sugar cookies, face painting and more. The activities are free, with suggested donations that will benefit both adoption organizations. To learn more, visit Mission Taco Joint’s Facebook page.
