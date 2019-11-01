Email
Friday, November 1, 2019

Nudo House Debuts Happy Hour Today, Including $5 Boozy Slushies in the Loop

Posted By on Fri, Nov 1, 2019 at 10:48 AM

click to enlarge A selection of menu favorites from Nudo House. - MABEL SUEN
  • MABEL SUEN
You probably don't need new reasons to look forward to quitting time, but if so, we have great news: Nudo House (multiple locations) is debuting a new happy hour at both of its locations starting this afternoon.

Running Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m., Nudo's happy hour specials include $3 beers from 4 Hands Brewing Co., $12 wine and soju and $1 off all other beers, sake and canned cocktails at the Delmar Loop and Creve Coeur restaurants. Guests at the Delmar location can also sip a $5 boozy slushie in rotating flavors.

As first reported by the Riverfront Times, Nudo House opened its location in the Delmar Loop last month, and boozy slushies are a specialty at the second location. When we spoke to Delmar executive chef Chris Ladley prior to the September opening, he shared more about the new drink offering.



"We've expanded the menu at both stores, but in terms of menu differences between Delmar and Creve Coeur, the only real difference is the slushie machine at Delmar," Ladley says. "We're always going to have one serious [slushie] cocktail in it, like a real composed cocktail, and then the other one is just going to be stuff that's super goofy and nostalgic — some kind of fun throwback beverage."

Food isn't discounted during the happy hour, but you'd be remiss not to indulge in at least a few shareable plates, including the spring rolls, charred edamame and crab rangoon.

Is it 4 p.m. yet?

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
