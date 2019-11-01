St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings October 2019

click to enlarge Liz Miller

A combo plate at Knockout BBQ.

Autumn weather wasn't the only thing to descend on St. Louis in full force in October, as a whopping twelve restaurants and bars opened shop. (Including a few additional locations, but hey, we're not complaining.) One of the biggest debuts in October was surely Knockout BBQ, the regional barbecue and cocktail bar owned by David and Kara Bailey.Unfortunately some bad news accompanied the good, with a handful of beloved restaurants, both new and established, shuttering in the past 31 days. Among the losses are Gerard's Restaurant, which had operated in Des Peres for 24 years, and Oaked, the much-loved Soulard spot that opened earlier this year.Here's the complete roster. Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments.(still open for private events and happy hour on Friday)