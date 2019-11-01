Friday, November 1, 2019
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings October 2019
By Liz Miller
on Fri, Nov 1, 2019 at 6:01 AM
Liz Miller
A combo plate at Knockout BBQ.
Autumn weather wasn't the only thing to descend on St. Louis in full force in October, as a whopping twelve restaurants and bars opened shop. (Including a few additional locations, but hey, we're not complaining.) One of the biggest debuts in October was surely Knockout BBQ, the regional barbecue and cocktail bar owned by David and Kara Bailey.
Unfortunately some bad news accompanied the good, with a handful of beloved restaurants, both new and established, shuttering in the past 31 days. Among the losses are Gerard's Restaurant, which had operated in Des Peres for 24 years, and Oaked, the much-loved Soulard spot that opened earlier this year.
Here's the complete roster. Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments.
Closings
Bigelo’s Bistro, 140 North Main Street, Edwardsville; 618-655-1471
Gerard's Restaurant, 1140 Colonnade Center, Des Peres; 314-821-7977 Oaked, 1031 Lynch Street, 314-305-8647
Rhone Rum Bar, 2107 Chouteau Avenue, 314-241-7867
(still open for private events and happy hour on Friday)
Tazé Mediterranean Street Food, multiple locations
Winslow’s Home, 7213 Delmar Boulevard, University City, Missouri; 314-725-7559
Openings
Joyful House, 3900 South Grand Boulevard, 314-696-8255
Knockout BBQ, 3150 South Grand Boulevard, 314-772-3447
Kung Fu Tea (opened September 29), 6600 Delmar Boulevard, University City; 314-256-1395
Moussalli's Prime, 7415 IL-143, Edwardsville, Illinois; 618-656-0281
Open Concept, 2712 Cherokee Street, 314-449-1645
Prioritized Pastries, 4904 Devonshire Avenue, 314-858-0333
Sauce on the Side (additional location), 1764 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, Missouri; 636-856-9255
Seven, 26 North Meramec Avenue, Clayton; 314-863-8400
The Skullery at BEAST Butcher & Block, 4156 Manchester Avenue, 314-944-6003
Southside Wine + Spirits, 5017 Hampton Avenue, 314-779-6294
Sugarfire Smoke House (multiple location), 1101 Lodora Drive, Wentzville; 636-445-7313
Twisted Ranch (inside Tropical Liqueurs; additional location), 4104 Manchester Avenue, 314-328-1730
Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
