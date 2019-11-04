Email
Monday, November 4, 2019

St. Louis' First Food Truck Garden, 9 Mile Garden, to Open in 2020

Posted By on Mon, Nov 4, 2019 at 9:31 AM

click to enlarge Soon, 9 Mile Garden will be Missouri's first food truck garden. - COURTESY 9 MILE GARDEN
  • Courtesy 9 Mile Garden
  • Soon, 9 Mile Garden will be Missouri's first food truck garden.

There's no shortage of food trucks in St. Louis, with the list continuing to grow each month, and soon, they'll have an open-air hub to call their own.

This spring, 9 Mile Garden will open at 9375 Gravois Road in the Affton Plaza shopping center, featuring a family-friendly entertainment destination with a rotating assortment of food trucks, community events, outdoor movies, live music and more, according to a recent release. The project is a collaboration between Guerrilla Street Food chef and co-owner Brian Hardesty and Seneca Commercial Real Estate, which owns the Affton shopping center

“Our vision is to create a destination where people from around St. Louis and beyond come together to enjoy food, entertainment and community in a family-friendly environment,” Hardesty said in the release. “By creating a daily food truck destination, we are also investing in the economic stability of our local food truck scene, delivering crowds of hungry diners to the doors of the chefs and food makers who continue to drive innovation and opportunity in our local culinary scene.”



The food truck garden is expected to operate six days a week, offering both lunch and dinner services. In addition to queuing up "a daily rotation of St. Louis’ best and most beloved food trucks," 9 Mile Garden aims to be a hub for entertainment of all types, from livestreams of sporting events to live performances. In addition to public events, the park will be available to rent
for private events including weddings, corporate events and fundraisers.

click to enlarge A rendering of 9 Mile Garden. - COURTESY 9 MILE GARDEN
  • Courtesy 9 Mile Garden
  • A rendering of 9 Mile Garden.

The garden's name, according to the release, is inspired by, "the days before streets had names or road markers, where landmarks were named for their distance from the courthouse or city center." Located nine miles from the Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis, 9 Mile Garden's name is an homage to, "a time in St. Louis history when farmers would drive their harvests to an open space and line up their trucks into a formation that allowed people to walk along and choose what items interested them most. These were called 'truck gardens,' and Affton was known for having a high concentration of them."

To learn more about 9 Mile Garden, visit its website or follow the business on social media at @9milegarden.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
  Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

