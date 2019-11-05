Michael and Tara Gallina to Open Winslow's Table Next Week

JONATHAN GAYMAN

Michael and Tara Gallina have big plans for the forthcoming Winslow's Table.

Next week, a local dining institution will return with a refreshed concept in a redesigned space whendebuts in University City.Located in the former Winslow's Home space, the renamed and reimagined concept comes from Michael and Tara Gallina, the husband-and-wife team behind the lauded. The Gallinas first announced the purchase of the former Winslow's Home in August under their Rooster and the Hen Hospitality Group. The couple have not yet announced the official grand opening date, listing only next week in a release.To start, Winslow's Table will serve breakfast and lunch only with plans to add dinner service by the end of 2019, according to a release. Guests in the dining room will be greeted with table service or have the option to order from a sizable carryout menu, including an assortment of pastries and desserts, a selection of wine and beer, plus Vicia signatures such as pesto, soups and grain salads. When dinner service is added at the end of the year, the Gallinas plan to also introduce more expanded packaged meal offerings.The kitchen at Winslow's Table will be led by longtime Vicia sous chef Alec Schingel, who will feature menus "inspired by the season" and "marry the all-day, casual vibe of Winslow’s Home with the inventive, seasonal cuisine that has made Vicia a hit with critics and diners alike." Fresh ingredients and produce will be sourced from Vicia partner farms as well as Winslow's Farm, owned by former Winslow's Home owner Ann Sheehan Lipton. Dishes at Winslow's Table will range from pastries, breakfast tacos and egg dishes to the popular braised brisket sandwich, with both breakfast and lunch items served all day.“Winslow’s Home has always been a place we have loved visiting with our families and we are honored to have this opportunity to make it our new home,” Michael said in a release. “We can’t wait to expand our reach and introduce our food to an even bigger audience.”The redesigned space, helmed by Sasha Malinich of R/5 and Casco Architects, includes new tables from Martin Goebel of Martin Goebel Design and an oversized, custom landscape work of ceramic wheat and chickens from artist Nikki Lemkemeier. In addition to refreshing the dining room, Winslow's Table will make smart use of the building's existing private event space, which will function as both an event space and a more formal dining experience, "similar to the one produced at their first restaurant, Vicia."“We plan to stay loyal to the farm-table, neighborhood feel that helped establish Winslow’s Home as an iconic St. Louis institution,” Tara said in a release. “But we’ll be bringing our signature style to the restaurant, from the seasonally innovative food to the superb service experience.”Winslow's Table will be open Tuesday through Sunday. Thewill update this post when the official grand opening date is released.