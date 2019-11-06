Flamingo Coffee Club Wants to Deliver Quality Coffee Beans to Your Doorstep

-
Evan Jones
-
Flamingo Coffee Club recently soft-launched with a trial subscription service on its website.
Coffee connoisseur Evan Jones believes that you shouldn't have to leave home to enjoy a quality, hand-crafted cup of joe. Enter his new enterprise, Flamingo Coffee Club
, a coffee subscription service that will deliver unique, curated whole-bean coffee straight to your doorstep monthly.
After years of working in the coffee industry in St. Louis, Jones is well-versed in the business. He spent three years wearing various hats at Blueprint Coffee (multiple locations)
, including as a barista and assisting with wholesale operations. In addition to his industry experience, Jones is a self-described avid coffee fan, seeking out fresh roasts and cups at small-batch roasteries and coffee houses across the country on both work and leisure trips. Recently, Jones decided to combine his favorite aspects of the business, creating the concept that would eventually become Flamingo Coffee Club.
"I want to be able to provide people with awesome coffee available at their house that they can brew at their leisure — they don't even have to get out of their pajamas," Jones says. "They can get coffee delivered and then always have fresh coffee available."
, with plans for the official subscription service to fully launch in early 2020. For Jones, it's all about sustainability, quality and convenience: With Flamingo Coffee Club, he plans to offer custom blends in one- and two-pound bags so that customers will have enough coffee to likely last them a whole month.
It is also important to Jones that his beans are sourced predominantly from under-represented voices in the coffee community, specifically female and/or minority coffee farmers. He is dedicated not only to the quality of the blends, but the people who grow the beans. Jones has partnered with Blueprint, which works closely with its coffee farmer partners across the world, to source sustainable beans for the coffee club's initial run of blends.
"Working with Blueprint is going to be a good way to fit the bill for the parameters of coffee that Flamingo is looking for, as well as what Blueprint expects from a quality standpoint," Jones says.
To learn more or sign up for a trial subscription, visit the company's website.
