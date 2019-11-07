Schlafly Bottleworks Hosts Chef Chili Cook-Off and Pig Roast This Saturday

The weeks between Halloween and Thanksgiving should be spent soaking up autumn weather, drinking fall beers around a bonfire and eating hearty comfort food. (After all, there's no avoiding Christmas decorations after November 29.)
Enjoying the season to its fullest is the foundation of Schlafly Beer's annual Full Moon Festival, which brings together craft brews, a pig roast and a chili cook-off that pits some of St. Louis' best chefs against one another. Experience the fun for yourself this Saturday, November 9, at Schlafly Bottleworks (7260 Southwest Avenue, Maplewood; 314-241-2337) from 4 to 10 p.m.The chili cook-off has become the most anticipated part of the festival in past years, and this year, six local chefs are gearing up for competition. This year, the contenders will be Jason Tilford from Mission Taco Joint, Adam Altnether from Elmwood, Evy Swoboda from the Last Kitchen, Brian Doherty and Marc Del Pietro from The Block and 58hundred and Jeremy Kirby from Small Batch. For $8, attendees receive samples of all six chilis as well as the opportunity to vote for their favorite.
For more information about the Full Moon Festival, visit Schlafly's website.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.