Monday, November 11, 2019

STL Symphony's Crafted Offers the Best Happy Hour in Town This Friday

Posted By on Mon, Nov 11, 2019 at 6:04 AM

click to enlarge The first Crafted event will be held on Friday, November 15 starting at 5 p.m. - REALLYBORING/ FLICKR
  • reallyboring/ Flickr
  • The first Crafted event will be held on Friday, November 15 starting at 5 p.m.

This Friday, head to Powell Hall (718 North Grand Boulevard, 314-534-1700) for the best happy hour deal in town. That's right: On November 15, St. Louis Symphony (SLSO) will host its first Crafted concert, bringing together an hour-long concert coupled with local food and drink from some of our favorite chefs and breweries.

The event will be conducted and and hosted by SLSO Music Director Stéphane Denève, who was inspired to host Crafted as a way, "to welcome the entire St. Louis community to join the SLSO family."

“I invite everyone in the community to come as you are and experience this beautiful music at SLSO Crafted concerts," Denève said in a release. "Music is a complete experience and I love talking to the audience about the music and why we put these pieces together. I look forward to sharing this special evening with St. Louis.”



At the event on Friday, guests will be delighted with the world premiere of Venit Illuminatio by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Aaron Jay Kernis as well as Brahms’ Symphony No. 4. Doors open at 5 p.m. for happy hour, featuring craft beer tastings from 4 Hands Brewing Co., wine tastings from Chandler Hill Vineyards and small bites from Mango Peruvian Cuisine, Southern and Yolklore.

The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. with open seating, and guests are encouraged to stick around after for more eats and drinks plus the chance to mingle with SLSO musicians and discuss the compositions performed that evening. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased on SLSO's website or by calling the box office at 314-534-1700.

So far the concert series has slated two dates for the 2019-2020 season; in addition to the event on Friday, SLSO will host the second concert in the series on Friday, May 8. The spring concert will feature Pierre Jalbert’s Music of Air and Fire and Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
Tags: , , , , , ,

