Drink and Eat Local to Support Green Dining at this '80s-Themed Fundraiser

click to enlarge Courtesy Earthday365

Taste of Green kicks off tomorrow night at 6 p.m.

It's time to break out the neon leg warmers and sweatbands for a good cause: On Thursday, November 14, sustainability nonprofit Earthday365 rewinding back to 1989 with its annual Taste of Green fundraising party.



Dubbed "Throwback Thursday-1989!," the party will be hosted at St. Louis ArtWorks (5959 Delmar Boulevard, 314-899-9734) from 6 to 9 p.m. with a theme inspired by the year of St. Louis’ first Earth Day festival. Guests are encouraged to show up in their best '80s attire to sample food and drink tastings from twenty restaurants, including Bailey’s Chocolate Bar, Salt + Smoke, Seed Sprout Spoon, Mission Taco Joint, The Dam, 4 Hands Brewing Co., Schlafly Beer, Perennial Artisan Ales and Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. All of the participating restaurants are members of the Green Dining Alliance, an Earthday365 program which assists local eateries in reducing their environmental impact.

Along with quality food and drink, the festivities include specialty cocktails created by local food writer and mixologist Matt Sorrell, a wine pull with bottles valued at $20 or more, a Selfie Station sponsored by Purus Organic Vodka, caricatures and '80s music. There will also be an auction featuring items such as a chocolate tasting party at Kakao Chocolate, a bowling party for ten guests at Pin-Up-Bowl, a weekend stay at a cottage in Elsah, Illinois, with a dinner certificate for Old Bakery Beer in Alton, Illinois, and more.



Taste of Green proceeds will help fund Earthday365's year-round initiatives, including the Green Dining Alliance's restaurant sustainability certification program and recycling service program Recycling on the Go. Honorary event chairs include Allyson Mace, publisher and co-founder of Sauce Magazine, Tom Schmidt and Genevieve Cortinovis of Salt + Smoke and Dave and Kara Bailey of Baileys' Restaurants.





Single tickets to the fundraiser are $60. Two patron tickets are available for $250 or $125 each. For tickets and more information, visit Earthday365's website

click to enlarge Courtesy Earthday365

The crowd at last year's Taste of Green.



