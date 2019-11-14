Tower Grove Farmers' Market Heads Indoors for Winter in a New Location

click to enlarge
Good news for everyone already missing farmers' markets as temperatures in St. Louis dip into the teens: Fresh produce and local goods from the Tower Grove Farmers' Market are coming to a new indoor venue this winter.
The annual Tower Grove Winter Market will operate weekly inside the spacious Koken Art Factory (2500 Ohio Avenue)
this fall and winter
and beginning on Saturday, December 7, according to a release.
“We love how many people make the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market part of their weekend routines, and we wanted to extend that opportunity into the cold months,” market co-founder Patrick Horine said in a release.
The market will bring together beloved Tower Grove Farmers' Market vendors as well as new ones, including Three River's Farm, Sunflower Savannah, Ringhausen Orchard, Kuva Coffee, Kakao Chocolate, Bridge Bread, Dierk's Grass-fed Beef, Robinson's Family Pork, Fruit Pies Don't Bother Me, Clean Plate Pantry and many more.
Vendors will set up shop at Koken every Saturday, but you'll want to to get the bulk of your holiday shopping done on December 7, 14 and 21. On these Saturdays, the market is hosting festive holiday celebrations featuring more than 50 food and artisan vendors.
The Tower Grove Winter Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until April 4, 2020, with the exception of February 15. For more information, visit the market's official Facebook page
.
