17 Local Bakeries Selling Thanksgiving Pies, Cakes and Festive Treats

click to enlarge Courtesy Nathaniel Reid Bakery

Pumpkin Pie topped with maple-white chocolate Chantilly from Nathaniel Reid Bakery.

click to enlarge Courtesy Russell's

Gooey Butter is available in flavors such as caramel apple, blackberry and pumpkin-walnut at Russell's.

click to enlarge Courtesy Green Olive Media

A selection of sweets from Sugarfire Pie.

Courtesy Pint Size Bakery

Sweet potato pie topped with toasted meringue from Pint Size Bakery.

With less than two weeks before Thanksgiving Day, it's officially crunch time for menu planning and preparation. Whether you're volunteering to bring dessert this year or just want one less from-scratch dish to prepare at home, these fifteen local bakeries have got you covered with pies, cakes and festive fall treats.Did we miss your favorite bakery or pie shop? Let us know in the comments.: At Dottie's in Ladue, you have three Thanksgiving pie options: nine-inch deep-dish pies for $25 (any flavor), five-inch pies for $8 or four five-inch pies for $30 (any flavor combination). Flavors include chocolate chip-pecan, spiced apple gooey butter pie, salted caramel apple, cherry-almond, pumpkin-pecan, Honey Honey, S’mores Campfire Pie, pumpkin, pecan, vegan Mexican chocolate, vegan salted caramel apple and vegan cherry-almond. The shop also sells reusable wooden pie boxes embossed with “Give Thanks” for its nine-inch pies for $35 or $50 with a nine-inch pie.: Flavors (sweet): Located inside the Bakers Hub in Chesterfield, It's As Easy As Pie specializes in both sweet and savory pies. For Thanksgiving, the shop is offering five-inch single serving pies ($7.50 for savory and $6.50 for sweet) or 9-inch pies that serve eight ($20 for sweet and $27 for savory). Sweet flavors include apple, cherry, cranberry-chocolate-pecan, gooseberry, mincemeat, pecan, pumpkin, s'mores, strawberry-rhubarb and sweet potato, and savory flavors include mushroom-asiago (meat-free) and Turkey with the Trimmings. Finish off dessert with the shop's fifteen-ounce can of fresh whipped cream for $5.: Simone Faure and her team of pastry pros at La Pâtisserie Chouquette are preparing five Thanksgiving-perfect desserts this year: Dutch apple pie ($25), sweet potato-praline crunch pie ($35), traditional pumpkin pie ($20), bourbon-pecan pie ($40) and eggnog cheesecake ($35).: Give your Thanksgiving guests an extra fancy last course this year with beautiful pies and treats from Nathanial Reid Bakery. Pies include a chocolate-pecan tart with chocolate Chantilly cream ($30), classic pumpkin pie topped with maple-white chocolate Chantilly ($28) and apple pie with brown sugar streusel ($28). Hungry for something other than pie? Try the bakery's caramel apple pound cake ($12) or vanilla and chocolate chip bread pudding made with croissants and a side of salted caramel sauce ($17). Not anticipating leftovers? Pick up the oyster mushroom and shallot quiche ($30) for an effortless breakfast the day after Thanksgiving.: Orders for Thanksgiving desserts from Pie in the Sky bakery are due by Tuesday, November 19, so don't delay placing your order for pumpkin, apple, caramel apple, pecan, chocolate chip-pecan, brownie fudge, oatmeal-pecan, blueberry-sour cream or cherry ($22 each).: For Thanksgiving, Pint Size Bakery's focus on sourcing fresh and local ingredients translates into pies like local pumpkin pie with candied pepitas, local sweet potato pie with toasted meringue and Missouri pecan pie made with vanilla bean and Steen’s Cane Syrup. Other favorites include walnut-chocolate-bourbon pie and chocolate creme pie with cookie crumb crust — and don't forget a pint of vanilla bean whipped cream for $6. (All pies are $32.) If pie isn't your jam, opt for a poached pear-cranberry-walnut frangipan tart ($36), pumpkin Bundt with cream cheese glaze ($24) or the apple-cinnamon coffee cake ($20).: If you're seeking out a vegan or gluten-free holiday dessert or just a tasty one (because, yes, they can and should be both!), punch Prioritized Pastries in Southampton into your GSP today. For Thanksgiving, the newly opened bakery will be offering pies, cakes, whoopie pies, cookies, cupcakes and specialty cakes as well as platters of treats. Featured pies include maple-pecan, chocolate chip-pecan, old-fashioned apple and traditional pumpkin. The bakery requires you to place your T-Giving dessert orders by November 25.: For Thanksgiving, Russell’s three St. Louis-area locations will offer a selection of holiday pies, signature cakes (including gooey butter). Guests can select from pies including pumpkin ($17.95), apple, cherry, apple-cranberry ($22.50 each) and pecan ($24). Russell’s from-scratch, layered cakes include the bakery's signature chocolate with dark chocolate cake iced in buttercream and topped with ganache, toasted coconut cake with buttermilk pound cake iced in sweetened whipped cream and covered with toasted coconut and Pumpkin Latte Cake with buttermilk pound cake soaked with espresso and layered with pumpkin mousse, iced in fall spice buttercream. Cakes are available in six-inch, nine-inch or quarter sheets, with prices ranging from $29 to $68. Additional Thanksgiving desserts include fall iced sugar cookies and Grammy’s Carrot Cake, based off of chef-owner Russell Ping’s grandmother’s recipe.: For vegan and gluten-free pies and desserts this holiday season, look no further than Sam's Vegan Kitchen inside the Bakers Hub in Chesterfield. In addition to classic nine-inch pies in flavors like pumpkin, pecan and sweet potato ($24), Sam's offers an eight-inch pan of gooey butter cake ($16), twelve-pack of mini cupcakes ($24), six-pack of regular size cupcakes ($19.50) and a twelve-pack of regular cupcakes ($39). The bakery also offers two sampler platters: the Thankful Platter ($42) with twenty small portions of oatmeal cream pie, gluten-free brownie, original and pumpkin gooey butter, chocolate chip cookie, and the Gluten-Free Thankful Platter ($58) with twenty small portions of oatmeal cream pie, brownie, pumpkin-chocolate chip cookie, pecan pie bar.: Stop in one of Sarah’s two St. Louis-area locations for pies in flavors like traditional pumpkin, cherry, apple crumb, pecan and French silk or cakes like gooey butter, Louise Apple and "turkey," decorated to look like your holiday bird. For an extra festive and unique treat, pick up specialties like Pumpkin Glitter Bites and caramel apple macarons. Sarah's recommends three days notice for orders.In St. Charles, Sucrose is doing it up big for Thanksgiving, offering a bevy of baked goods for the holiday. Pick from signatures such as pumpkin with cinnamon whipped cream ($28), frangipane cranberry-pear ($28), apple crumb ($28), frangipane blueberry tart ($28), apple-caramel-pecan ($29), maple-pecan tarts ($29) and cherry crumb ($28). Orders must be placed by Saturday, November 16.: In the past three years, Sugaree Baking Company in Dogtown estimates its baked more than 1,800 pies just for Thanksgiving. Get a taste of what all the fuss is about this year with 10-inch pies like pumpkin-pecan-chocolate, pecan-apple, apple-caramel crumb, Berries of the Forest, Chocolate Seduction, Chocolate-Cream, Coconut-Cream and cherry ($18). For an extra $3 you can grab a pint of fresh whipped cream as well. Six-inch pies are available by special order. The final date for orders will be Saturday, November 23, after which pies will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.: Located in St. Charles, SugarBot is currently offering holiday treats including rose rolls, decorated sugar cookies and and gooey butter cakes.: The sister business to Sugarfire Smoke House, Sugarfire Pie is offering a range of pies for Thanksgiving this year. Place your order before Friday, November 22 for flavors like apple crumb (traditional apple pie with brown sugar crumb capping), Mississippi Mud (a chocolate gooey pie in a graham cracker crust), pecan and Sugarfire Pie (a classic brown sugar chess pie combined with gooey butter), all sold at Sugarfire Pie as well as Sugarfire Smoke Houses (pricing varies per location). The following are available for order at Sugarfire Pie only: Key lime pie, coconut cream pie, pumpkin pie and sweet potato pie and cherry.The following are available for order at Sugarfire Pie as well as Sugarfire Smoke Houses nationwide (pricing varies per location):: This year, SweetArt will take a limited amount of pre-orders for its from-scratch pies and custom treats. Pies come in flavors such as salted caramel apple ($30), Dutch apple crumb ($33), pumpkin-chai spice ($27), cranberry-orange blossom-buttermilk ($30) and bourbon-pecan ($35), with vegan and gluten-free versions available as well.: Place your order as soon as possible to ensure holiday favorites from the Sweet Divine in Soulard, which are currently available for pre-order. Nine-inch pies are available in flavors such as apple, pumpkin with a gingersnap and pecan crust and cherry made with a lattice crust (all $20). Housemade whipped cream is available for purchase for $4. Cookies cost $21 per dozen and include flavors like chocolate chip, oatmeal-cranberry, snickerdoodle and gooey butter.: This year to celebrate T-Giving, Yolklore chef-owner Mary Bogacki and her team are serving up a selection of creative and classic desserts. Highlights include the turtle cheesecake, caramel crumb apple pie, pumpkin pie with cinnamon creme, gooey butter cake, blueberry coffeecake and double fudge cake. Place your order by Sunday, November 24.



