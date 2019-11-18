Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 18, 2019

Britt's Bakehouse to Open This Saturday Serving Gluten-Free Treats

Posted By on Mon, Nov 18, 2019 at 10:11 AM

click to enlarge Britt's Bakehouse will open at 137 West Jefferson Avenue on Saturday. - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • Britt's Bakehouse will open at 137 West Jefferson Avenue on Saturday.

We're about to enter peak sweets season, and this weekend, shoppers will have a new destination for gluten-free treats and desserts. On Saturday, November 23, Britt's Bakehouse will open at 137 West Jefferson Avenue in Kirkwood.

Bakery owner Britt Royal shared the news on Facebook yesterday, including details about a grand opening party from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The celebration will offer samples of Royal's gluten-free goodies as well as specials and discounts. Royal will be accepting Thanksgiving dessert orders on Saturday, as well, for menu items such as her signature cookies in flavors such as toffee-chocolate chip and Mom's Favorite made with toasted pecans, chocolate chips and dried cherries.

A lifelong baker, Royal was diagnosed as gluten intolerant in 2009 and has spent the past decade perfecting her gluten-free sweets and desserts. After the grand opening party this weekend, the bakery will be open from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. (And closed on Monday.)



The shop's grand opening coincides with the annual Holiday Walk in downtown Kirkwood, wherein shops and restaurants offer discounts, specials and festive refreshments to kick off the winter holiday season. This family-friendly event includes activities for kids, including the chance to meet and pose for a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

More as we learn it.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Tower Grove Farmers' Market Heads Indoors for Winter in a New Location Read More

  2. Rock Star Taco Shack Totally Shreds Read More

  3. Drink and Eat Local to Support Green Dining at this '80s-Themed Fundraiser Read More

  4. Lip-Smacking Foodie Tour Brings a VIP Dining Experience to the CWE Read More

  5. At Prioritized Pastries, Alex Feick Puts Vegan and Gluten-Free Treats First Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation