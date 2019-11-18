Britt's Bakehouse to Open This Saturday Serving Gluten-Free Treats

click to enlarge
Britt's Bakehouse will open at 137 West Jefferson Avenue on Saturday.
We're about to enter peak sweets season, and this weekend, shoppers will have a new destination for gluten-free treats and desserts. On Saturday, November 23, Britt's Bakehouse
will open at 137 West Jefferson Avenue in Kirkwood.
Bakery owner Britt Royal shared the news on Facebook yesterday
, including details about a grand opening party from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The celebration will offer samples of Royal's gluten-free goodies as well as specials and discounts. Royal will be accepting Thanksgiving dessert orders on Saturday, as well, for menu items such as her signature cookies in flavors such as toffee-chocolate chip and Mom's Favorite made with toasted pecans, chocolate chips and dried cherries.
A lifelong baker, Royal was diagnosed as gluten intolerant in 2009 and has spent the past decade perfecting her gluten-free sweets and desserts. After the grand opening party this weekend, the bakery will be open from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. (And closed on Monday.)
The shop's grand opening coincides with the annual Holiday Walk in downtown Kirkwood, wherein shops and restaurants offer discounts, specials and festive refreshments to kick off the winter holiday season. This family-friendly event includes activities for kids, including the chance to meet and pose for a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
More as we learn it.
