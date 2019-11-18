Lip-Smacking Foodie Tour Brings a VIP Dining Experience to the CWE

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy the Vox Agency
-
Lip-Smacking Foodie Tour wants you to dine in style in the Central West End.
With the holidays right around the corner and family and friends visiting from across the country, you're sure to be dining out more and more in the coming weeks. So why not treat your loved ones to a new culinary experience in St. Louis?
That's exactly what the founder of Lip Smacking Foodie Tour
, a Las Vegas, Nevada-based culinary tour company, is hoping to bring to St. Louis with its new Central West End neighborhood food tour. Run by Donald Contursi, Lip Smacking Foodie Tour is billed as Las Vegas' premier culinary walking-tour service. The company has previously expanded to San Jose, California; Santa Monica, California; Seattle; and now, St. Louis.
The tour intends to provide a curated, unique dining experience wherein each guest feels like a VIP. You'll get to skip the lines at busy restaurants while being directed by a tour guide at each location. In addition to getting to sample delicious food and drink at each locale, you'll also learn about the city and its history, including the history of the Central West End.
The St. Louis tour begins at Taste (4584 Laclede Avenue)
before heading next door to its sister restaurant, Brasserie (4580 Laclede Avenue)
. Next up is Yellowbelly (4659 Lindell Boulevard)
followed by The Preston (212 North Kingshighway Boulevard),
located inside the Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta St. Louis.
"When working with a restaurant that’s going to be featured on the tour, I like to ask the chef this: If someone was eating at your restaurant for the first time, what are the absolute must-try items for someone who’s never been before?"
Contursi says.
Tours are available to both corporate and private parties and can accomodate fifteen to 75 participants. To learn more, visit the company's website
.
