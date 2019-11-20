First Look: The Train Shed at Union Station Serves Cocktails, Upscale Fare

click to enlarge
Throughout 2019, Union Station St. Louis has celebrated the opening of several new attractions, including the St. Louis Wheel and two new restaurants and bars. The first eatery to debut at Union Station this year was Soda Fountain (201 South Eighteenth Street, 314-923-3939), which opened in September, and this week, the Train Shed (201 South Eighteenth Street) celebrated its grand opening at the local landmark.
Courtesy of Lodging Hospitality Management
The Train Shed menu ranges from pizza and pasta dishes to burgers and steaks.
The restaurant and bar is being promoted as “a unique gathering place for contemporary cuisine and creative cocktails.” Located a
djacent to Soda Fountain,
Train Shed provides a more upscale alternative to the more casual, family-friendly Soda Fountain. (Both concepts are operated by St. Louis-based Lodging Hospitality Management.) Designed to showcase the historical architecture of the original Union Station, Train Shed's interior puts a modern, industrial spin on a classic train station aesthetic.
The menu, developed by chef Patrick Russel and Union Station's executive chef Russel Cunningham, serves up an array of fun, unique plays on bar food standards. The starter menu features a wings platter topped with blue cheese crisps and smoked honey-Buffalo sauce, plus green chile deviled eggs with pork rinds, pickled pepper and cotija cheese and a poke-inspired dish made with beets in place of fish and topped with edamame, sesame, candied ginger and a soy-mirin reduction.
Courtesy of Lodging Hospitality Management
-
Beet poke with edamame, sesame, candied ginger, a soy-mirin reduction and wonton chips.
In addition to starters, Train Shed serves main courses such as country fried steak, hand-tossed pizzas, pasta, burgers and seafood dishes. One of the must-try pies is the butternut squash, which features the root vegetable with a sweet potato puree, crispy country ham, baby kale, pickled jalapeños, pepitas, pomegranate molasses and feta from Baetje Farms. Other must-try dishes include the Tuscan-style salmon, bucatini pasta primavera and French onion steak sliders with horseradish cream, demi-glace, Gruyere and flash-fried arugula on caramelized onion rolls.
"Load up your table with bar snacks and starters to start, and then maybe try some cocktails," Russel says. "The bar snacks are healthy but shareable portions, so the dining experience can be a sip and share mentality."
For those stopping into Train Shed for a drink or two, the menu offers modern takes on pre-Prohibition cocktails, a curated craft beer list and wine. From the cocktail menu, try signatures such as the New World Sazerac with WhistlePig 18-Year Rye Whiskey, granulated sugar, Peychaud’s Bitters, Kubler Absinthe and lemon oil or the Monk's Treat Last Word with Hayman’s Royal Dock Navy Strength Gin, V.E.P. Green Chartreuse and lime.
Like Soda Fountain, Russel hopes that Train Shed will provide a new reason to visit Union Station and check out all the new attractions and offerings.
Courtesy of Lodging Hospitality Management
-
Margherita pizza with fresh basil, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella and basil Parmesan.
"The wheel and aquarium will drive a lot of people down to the area," Russel says. "Kids come for the wheel and the aquarium, and you have Soda Fountain for more casual food and drink, and now Train Shed for a more upscale experience. But there's nothing wrong with hitting both in a day: You can make a whole day out of the restaurants and attractions at Union Station."
And we recommend that you do just that — grabbing eats and drinks at Train Shed is an ideal way to end an evening in downtown St. Louis. Soon, there will be a third eatery to add to the list, too, when an aquatic-themed cafe opens next year to complement the new aquarium.
Train Shed is open for dinner starting Monday, November 18. On Monday, December 2, the restaurant will open for lunch and dinner service from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit Train Shed's website
Scroll down to see more photos of the food offerings at Train Shed.
Courtesy of Lodging Hospitality Management
-
Green chile deviled eggs with pork rinds, pickled pepper and cotija cheese.
Courtesy of Lodging Hospitality Management
-
Whipped pimento spread with fried crackers, country ham cracklings, pepper and chives.
Courtesy of Lodging Hospitality Management
-
Smoked honey-Buffalo wings with pickled carrot, celery hearts, buttermilk dressing and blue cheese crisps.
Courtesy of Lodging Hospitality Management
-
Brussels sprouts with sherry vinegar, lemon zest and marcona almonds.
Courtesy of Lodging Hospitality Management
-
Twelve-ounce ribeye with au gratin potatoes. asparagus, carrots and housemade steak sauce.
Courtesy of Lodging Hospitality Management
-
The butternut squash pizza features the root vegetable with a sweet potato puree, crispy country ham, baby kale, pickled jalapeños, pepitas, pomegranate molasses and feta from Baetje Farms.
Courtesy of Lodging Hospitality Management
-
A closer look at the butternut squash pizza.
Courtesy of Lodging Hospitality Management
-
Another view of the Margherita pizza.
Courtesy of Lodging Hospitality Management
-
Pasta primavera with bucatini noodles, red onion, broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, tomato,garlic, zucchini, yellow squash and Parmesan.
Courtesy of Lodging Hospitality Management
-
French onion steak sliders with horseradish cream, demi-glace, Gruyere and flash-fried arugula on caramelized onion rolls.
Courtesy of Lodging Hospitality Management
-
The Smoked Burger tops a patty smoked and braised in house barbecue sauce withCheddar, heirloom tomato and griddled red onion.
