First Look: The Train Shed at Union Station Serves Cocktails, Upscale Fare

click to enlarge Courtesy of Lodging Hospitality Management

The Train Shed menu ranges from pizza and pasta dishes to burgers and steaks.

Throughout 2019, Union Station St. Louis has celebrated the opening of several new attractions, including the St. Louis Wheel and two new restaurants and bars. The first eatery to debut at Union Station this year was Soda Fountain (201 South Eighteenth Street, 314-923-3939), which opened in September, and this week, the Train Shed (201 South Eighteenth Street) celebrated its grand opening at the local landmark.



The restaurant and bar is being promoted as “a unique gathering place for contemporary cuisine and creative cocktails.” Located a

click to enlarge Courtesy of Lodging Hospitality Management

Beet poke with edamame, sesame, candied ginger, a soy-mirin reduction and wonton chips.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Lodging Hospitality Management

Margherita pizza with fresh basil, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella and basil Parmesan.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Lodging Hospitality Management

Green chile deviled eggs with pork rinds, pickled pepper and cotija cheese.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Lodging Hospitality Management

Whipped pimento spread with fried crackers, country ham cracklings, pepper and chives.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Lodging Hospitality Management

Smoked honey-Buffalo wings with pickled carrot, celery hearts, buttermilk dressing and blue cheese crisps.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Lodging Hospitality Management

Brussels sprouts with sherry vinegar, lemon zest and marcona almonds.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Lodging Hospitality Management

Twelve-ounce ribeye with au gratin potatoes. asparagus, carrots and housemade steak sauce.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Lodging Hospitality Management

The butternut squash pizza features the root vegetable with a sweet potato puree, crispy country ham, baby kale, pickled jalapeños, pepitas, pomegranate molasses and feta from Baetje Farms.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Lodging Hospitality Management

A closer look at the butternut squash pizza.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Lodging Hospitality Management

Another view of the Margherita pizza.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Lodging Hospitality Management

Pasta primavera with bucatini noodles, red onion, broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, tomato,garlic, zucchini, yellow squash and Parmesan.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Lodging Hospitality Management

French onion steak sliders with horseradish cream, demi-glace, Gruyere and flash-fried arugula on caramelized onion rolls.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Lodging Hospitality Management

The Smoked Burger tops a patty smoked and braised in house barbecue sauce withCheddar, heirloom tomato and griddled red onion.

